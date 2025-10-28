David Harbour Dumped This Actress For Lily Allen -- Now She's Reacting To The Breakup Album!

One of David Harbour‘s exes has weighed in on Lily Allen‘s new scathing breakup album! And her reaction is… inneresting…

OK, so rewind — before the Stranger Things star married the singer, he was dating an actress named Alison Sudol. You may recognize her as Queenie from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The pair were together for over a year, making their public debut at the Golden Globes in January 2018. They were constantly posing for pictures together, which Alison posted to her Instagram. However, the last time they were seen together was when she posted about them for Mother’s Day in May 2019.

David then suddenly popped out with Lily Allen in London just weeks later, in early August 2019. A source told Us Weekly shortly after that they’d split “around a month” previous. But we never found out the exact timeline — nor why Alison and David suddenly broke up. However, Lily left her boyfriend of three years, Meridian Dan, around that time. When you add that in, it looked like he suddenly left Alison for the musician!

But now we have a new perspective on how David Harbour treats relationships. So obviously the question now is… Is there more to the story that we don’t know? Did she have a similar experience to Lily?

The songstress dropped a breakup album called West End Girl last Friday — all about the breakdown of their marriage due to David, who convinced her to start an open relationship and cheated! When she launched the album on Instagram last week, guess who popped in to react? None other than Alison! And she was all about it! She dropped a series of fire emojis in the comments section! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

OK, it’s inneresting enough that Alison is reacting publicly to the album, right? Since there was suspicion Lily could have been her “Madeline”?

But what does she mean by giving it such a rapturous reception? Does she relate to the contents of it? Are she and Lily on the same page about David these days?? Hmm.

Alison hasn’t spoken out about her experience with the Stranger Things star. But for what it’s worth, Lily shared a visualizer for her track P***y Palace on Insta over the weekend, specifically the part of the chorus where she called David a “sex addict.” And Alison liked that, too! See (below):

It’s very telling, right??

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

