Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

David Harbour's Friend Blasts Lily Allen As The REAL Reason For Marriage Implosion: 'Hardly An Angel' David Harbour Still Playing Dad To Lily Allen's Daughters As Divorce Gets Messy! Sydney Sweeney Changes Tune On Glen Powell Romance Rumors After His Ex Gigi Paris Speaks Out! Lily Allen's 'Madeline' Revealed! Woman Confirms David Harbour Cheated With Her! Jennifer Lawrence Confesses She Asked Co-Star Robert Pattinson About The Kristen Stewart Cheating Scandal! Nicole Kidman Has That Divorce GLOW!! Sophie Turner Went On 'Secret Date' With Coldplay Crush Chris Martin -- Right After Dumping British Aristocrat Boyfriend! Megan Fox & MGK’s Baby Girl Has ‘Brought Them Closer Together’ Amid Reconciliation Where Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Really Stand Amid Reconciliation Rumors! Lori Loughlin Confronted Strippers At Husband Mossimo's Favorite Club In Desperate Attempt To Save Marriage: SOURCE Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco 'Sick' Of Justin Bieber Always 'Trying To Stir Up Trouble' Amid Hailey Feud!  David Harbour Is COOKED! Lily Allen Sings About Finding 'Butt Plugs, Lube' & Receipts On Jaw-Dropping Cheating Revenge Album!

David Harbour

David Harbour Dumped This Actress For Lily Allen -- Now She's Reacting To The Breakup Album!

David Harbour Dumped This Actress For Lily Allen -- Now She's Reacting To The Breakup Album!

One of David Harbour‘s exes has weighed in on Lily Allen‘s new scathing breakup album! And her reaction is… inneresting…

OK, so rewind — before the Stranger Things star married the singer, he was dating an actress named Alison Sudol. You may recognize her as Queenie from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The pair were together for over a year, making their public debut at the Golden Globes in January 2018. They were constantly posing for pictures together, which Alison posted to her Instagram. However, the last time they were seen together was when she posted about them for Mother’s Day in May 2019.

David Harbour and Alison Sudol photo
(c) Adriana M. Barraza/WENN

David then suddenly popped out with Lily Allen in London just weeks later, in early August 2019. A source told Us Weekly shortly after that they’d split “around a month” previous. But we never found out the exact timeline — nor why Alison and David suddenly broke up. However, Lily left her boyfriend of three years, Meridian Dan, around that time. When you add that in, it looked like he suddenly left Alison for the musician!

But now we have a new perspective on how David Harbour treats relationships. So obviously the question now is… Is there more to the story that we don’t know? Did she have a similar experience to Lily?

Related: David Harbour’s Pal Blasts Lily Allen As The REAL Reason For Marriage Implosion

The songstress dropped a breakup album called West End Girl last Friday — all about the breakdown of their marriage due to David, who convinced her to start an open relationship and cheated! When she launched the album on Instagram last week, guess who popped in to react? None other than Alison! And she was all about it! She dropped a series of fire emojis in the comments section! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

David Harbour Dumped This Actress For Lily Allen -- Now She's Reacting To The Breakup Album!

OK, it’s inneresting enough that Alison is reacting publicly to the album, right? Since there was suspicion Lily could have been her “Madeline”?

But what does she mean by giving it such a rapturous reception? Does she relate to the contents of it? Are she and Lily on the same page about David these days?? Hmm.

Alison hasn’t spoken out about her experience with the Stranger Things star. But for what it’s worth, Lily shared a visualizer for her track P***y Palace on Insta over the weekend, specifically the part of the chorus where she called David a “sex addict.” And Alison liked that, too! See (below):

David Harbour Dumped This Actress For Lily Allen -- Now She's Reacting To The Breakup Album!

It’s very telling, right??

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Jimmy Kimmel Live/BBC Sounds/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 28, 2025 16:10pm PDT

Share This