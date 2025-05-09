Why Brooklyn Beckham Feud Is So 'Embarrassing' For David & Victoria!

David and Victoria Beckham can’t stand the fact their family is feuding!

There is a lot of tension in the famous fam right now. And last week, the drama escalated when the celeb parents’ eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz missed David’s 50th birthday festivities. The couple reportedly traveled to London and tried to have a private, separate celebration with the former soccer player, but he turned down the offer. It was either attend the party or nothing. And we all know what Nicola and Brooklyn chose. They skipped it — along with other family gatherings before the birthday bash.

At first, sources claimed the rift started because Brooklyn and Nicola didn’t want to be around Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend Kim Turnball. Brooklyn had dated Kim first, so there was awkwardness. However, other insiders insist the two avoiding the ex-girlfriend is not the real reason! They all say Nicola has always been the problem!

More recent sources claim the family’s relationship has been strained ever since Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding in 2022 — not only because of the dress debacle between her and Victoria but because she was “absolutely foul” to Posh Spice and others.

But according to a source for Us Weekly on Friday, the “bad blood” between Victoria and Nicola goes way back even before the nuptials! Whoa! Whatever happened, things have been tense in the family ever since:

“Things never really got smoothed over, and you can tell it still affects everyone. The tension is still present and it’s hard for Brooklyn at times. Brooklyn’s having a tough time with it. He’s super stubborn and just wants space from his family right now.”

Well, the other Beckhams are giving it to him!

The insider explained that part of the issue is the way Nicola defends Brooklyn! We’ve heard she doesn’t approve of the way David treats his son and isn’t afraid to call him out on it. However, Victoria and David don’t like that she pushes back. Then you have Brooklyn standing up for his wife, and it’s all a mess. The Us Weekly source said:

“[Brooklyn] completely supports and stands by Nicola, and it has put a rift in his relationship with his parents. Nicola is outspoken and that is what has caused tension with his parents. She will defend Brooklyn a lot and is defensive. Brooklyn will always be on Nicola’s side, and that’s made things even more tense between him and his parents.”

Brooklyn reportedly has tried to “mend” the fences with David and Victoria, but they “aren’t understanding of his side of the story.” The insider continued:

“They asked him to come to the birthday party and Brooklyn refused, so they are all taking space right now.”

But ultimately, the source said that “David and Victoria just want all the drama to stop”. They’ve been in the public eye a long time — and feel mortified by how everything has gone down in full view:

“They’re really upset that it’s all become so public. It’s embarrassing for them, especially since they’ve always tried to come across as this super tight, united family. Victoria wants all of her kids to get along and wants everyone to move on. It’s upsetting for her to see as a mother.”

If Victoria didn’t want their issues so public, their other two sons probably shouldn’t have mocked Nicola on social media weeks ago! Just saying! Their comments and Brooklyn’s absence from functions are a dead giveaway that all is not well in the Beckham family! But hopefully they can work through their issues and become a close unit again…

What are your thoughts on the drama, Perezcious readers? Do you think the family will ever move past their current issues? Sound OFF in the comments.

