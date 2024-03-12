Boss, Def Jam's First Female Rapper, Dead At 54

Iconic 90s rapper Bo$$ has sadly passed away.

The musician, whose real name is Lichelle Marie Laws, was confirmed by her good friend rapper Bun B to have passed away on Monday. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a throwback photo of her, writing in the caption:

“Rest in peace to my big sis Lichelle Laws AKA Boss. One of the best female MCs and a dear friend. Give Rick Royal a hug for me. Long Live The Org!”

Bo$$ was a prominent figure in gangsta rap, being the first woman ever signed to the record label Def Jam back in 1993. She was from Detroit but quickly gained recognition in the music scene with her unique sound and artistic vision. Her first and only studio album Born Gangstaz was released the same year she was signed, and she even had a Hot 100 hit with her track Deeper.

It’s unclear what the cause of Bo$$’s death was, but she had a history of health issues and had been struggling with renal disease back in 2011. She apparently needed a transplant due to kidney failure but was never able to find a donor. In 2017 her family even opened up a GoFundMe after she suffered a seizure and needed assistance with her medical bills. At the time of her passing, she was only 54. So, so sad.

Our hearts go out to her family and loved ones. She was truly a pioneer of her craft and a trailblazer for women in music. She will be missed.

R.I.P.

