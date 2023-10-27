Del Taco DUNKS ON Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Family Guy Joke!

Del Taco is getting in on the fun mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Earlier this week, we covered Family Guy’s jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — if you missed it, the episode featured one of their classic cutaways, this time of the red-headed royal and his wife laying poolside as a butler brings them a check from Netflix for “no one knows what.” Moments after, the cartoon version of Meghan got a notification on her phone, which prompted her to inform her hubby:

“Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.”

This, of course, was a rip on Meg supposedly securing an IG account which insiders could rake in close to $1 million per post.

Well, now the real Del Taco is getting in on the mix!

On Tuesday, the official X (Twitter) account for the fast food eatery played into the bit with a hilarious post of their own, writing:

“Harry & Meghan we are still waiting for your post to go up today plz”

Harry & Meghan we are still waiting for your post to go up today plz — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) October 24, 2023

LOLz!! And it seems as though fans ate it up, replying with things like:

I'm going to @DelTaco today just because they made me laugh. — AllAmerican (@rwbcat) October 25, 2023

BURN!!!! By a Taco!!!!! ???????????????? — allie???? (@AllieVoix) October 25, 2023

Can we get a special Duchess Del Taco????? — ????HRH Princess Chelsy in a ???????????? (@MrMrsHenryWales) October 25, 2023

Any specials today?

Montecito Burrito perhaps?

A mix of word salad, Grifter sauce in a white tortilla topped with bunion cheese. pic.twitter.com/jTOn8KbzBm — Princess IamIamIam (@JoanneMartino9) October 25, 2023

We’re sure Harry and Meghan are laughing all the way to the bank!

