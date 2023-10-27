Got A Tip?

Prince Harry

Del Taco DUNKS ON Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Family Guy Joke!

Del Taco Joins Family Guy’s Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spoof! LOOK!

Del Taco is getting in on the fun mocking Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Earlier this week, we covered Family Guy’s jab at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — if you missed it, the episode featured one of their classic cutaways, this time of the red-headed royal and his wife laying poolside as a butler brings them a check from Netflix for “no one knows what.” Moments after, the cartoon version of Meghan got a notification on her phone, which prompted her to inform her hubby:

“Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco.”

This, of course, was a rip on Meg supposedly securing an IG account which insiders could rake in close to $1 million per post.

Well, now the real Del Taco is getting in on the mix!

Related: ‘Desperate’ Meghan Close To Signing New ‘Make Or Break’ Podcast Deal!

On Tuesday, the official X (Twitter) account for the fast food eatery played into the bit with a hilarious post of their own, writing:

“Harry & Meghan we are still waiting for your post to go up today plz”

LOLz!! And it seems as though fans ate it up, replying with things like:

We’re sure Harry and Meghan are laughing all the way to the bank!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Fox/Hulu, WTOK-TV/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]

Oct 26, 2023 17:10pm PDT

