Expert Says Meghan Markle Could Make HOW MUCH Per Post With Instagram Comeback!?

Meghan Markle could be rolling in dough if she plans on relaunching her Instagram presence!

ICYMI, Page Six discovered earlier this month that the 42-year-old actress had a secret account on the ‘gram under the handle… @meghan. It was hiding in plain sight all along! So far, the account has no posts and has over 96,000 followers. Several of her friends, including the former president of Archewell Mandana Dayani, follow the account. The profile picture is also nothing more than an image of some pink peonies – reportedly Meghan’s favorite flower.

A source for the outlet confirmed the account did belong to the Duchess of Sussex, explaining she got it before the launch of her podcast Archetypes. She reportedly wanted to use it to promote the podcast, but “changed her mind” about the plan at the last minute. But will she be making a return to social media through that account? According to Dailymail.com on Saturday, an insider close to her team claimed she’s “coming back” to the platform shortly:

“Yes, that’s her. Expect an announcement very soon. She’s coming back.”

Another insider added:

“Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram.”

Don’t get your hopes up too much, Meghan fans, though! A different source for Page Six said this weekend that any claims of her getting on Instagram are completely false:

“How can she make money if she doesn’t even have Instagram and has no plans to have one?”

Hmm. It’s still up in the air if this @meghan account belongs to the Duchess or if she plans on posting to social media again. But considering Meghan previously teased her return to The Cut, we wouldn’t be surprised if she randomly dropped a post one day. Not to mention the fact that she could be raking in a ton of cash if she did so, according to a financial expert!

If Meghan joined the app again, Eric Schiffer told Dailymail.com the mom of two could be making at least $1 million per post! He explained:

“I don’t think Meghan coming back to Instagram will surprise anyone. She has a new talent manager and this is the next logical step. I would expect her to quickly become one of the most followed accounts on Instagram. You have celebrities like the Kardashians who can command $1 million and up for a single post promoting a product. There is no reason Meghan couldn’t be earning those sorts of fees.”

DAMN! That would make up for Meghan and Prince Harry‘s losing their $20 million deal with Spotify if she posted regularly! However, Schiffer warned she “has to be careful” to not be “hawking every product under the sun,” adding:

“She will align with quality brands and companies that are on point with her political and social beliefs.”

Meghan may want to make up her mind soon about whether she’s returning to Instagram and collecting this potentially huge paycheck! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]