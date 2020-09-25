Demi Lovato Ignored ‘Many Red Flags’ & Ultimately Felt Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich ‘Proposed To Get Attention’

As the dust settles on Demi Lovato‘s broken engagement from soap opera star Max Ehrich, we’re now learning more about the behind-the-scenes tension that led to Thursday night’s news of the sudden split.

Sources aren’t shying away from dishing dirt about what allegedly went wrong for the formerly so-in-love couple, and while there are plenty of voices out there divulging different details, one thing is clear: the pair experienced a sudden and serious breach of trust.

A new insider spoke to E! News on Thursday night, hours after the breakup, confirming how things “started going downhill” for the pop princess and her now-former fiancé over the last few weeks. And from the sound of it, we’re not just talking about the whole Selena Gomez thirst trap issue, either!

Apparently, Ehrich had traveled to Atlanta to film a new project and, as the source revealed, that caused an issue for Demi, who initially traveled down to the Peach State with him (below):

“They were arguing a lot and Demi didn’t want him to go without her. But there had been a lot of tension and [eventually] Demi left him to get a clear head.”

Things quickly got far worse than the couple suffering through minor spats here and there, however. A second source revealed more info about how the 28-year-old pop superstar ultimately felt Ehrich “proposed to get attention,” considering he popped the question only four months after the pair started dating back in March.

That second insider added more fuel to the fire, too:

“[Demi] realized she didn’t know who Max truly was and didn’t think he had good intentions. There were many red flags she was ignoring and trying to turn a blind eye to. She doesn’t trust him and thinks he’s sketchy.”

Whoa! Yeah, no wonder things fizzled so suddenly on Thursday… you probably shouldn’t marry somebody you think is sketchy!

The former Disney Channel star’s own mother, Diana De La Garza, was also apparently among the first people in her corner “warning” the singer about Max’s intentions, that same insider confirmed. And while the poor girl is “really upset and distraught” over the breakup, insiders close to her are hopeful that this was for the “best” — and better to end now than later.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic appears to have played at least a minor role in this breakup, as well. As you’ll recall, the pair got together early on in 2020 and pretty much immediately settled into quarantine life — with nothing to do, no need to travel for work, and no job stress to affect what had up until now been a carefree relationship.

But as another insider told People on Thursday, that all started to change as both parties once again started working over the past few weeks:

“Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months. They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts. They were having conflicts.”

Couple that with Max’s apparent reaction to his newfound notoriety (below), and the recipe for this breakup all came together:

“Max shot up in fame, and it’s been hard. It put a strain [on their relationship]. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].”

Never good!!!

