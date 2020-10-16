Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Is ‘Afraid’ To Give In To Love In His Debut Single — Yes, We’re Serious…

Buckle your seatbelts, y’all, because Max Ehrich‘s music career is here — whether you’re ready for it or not!

The Southern Gospel actor’s name hasn’t left the gossip mag headlines for the last few weeks, ever since his quickie engagement to Demi Lovato ended in tatters. And now, amid all the ongoing gossip, drama, and bizarre post-split beach-side behavior, the 29-year-old spurned lover has decided to drop a single on the world, to boot. Why not, right?

On Friday morning, the Young and the Restless alum debuted his brand new single Afraid, an emotional piano ballad that reflects on the scary, uncertain rollercoaster of emotions that comes with falling in love.

It’s not hard to see the links to his ex-fiancée Lovato here, as Ehrich belts out the chorus over, and over, and over again:

“I’m afraid to love you, love you / Afraid to give in my all / I’m afraid to love you, love you / And love you with my whole heart…”

The actor-turned-singer also released a music video accompanying the song, too. It shows him playing the piano while singing in a dimly-lit room. Different shots and angles are layered over the top of the main shot and interspersed with colors, lights, and various backgrounds, giving the video a dark, almost psychedelic feel to it at times.

You can watch the video — and get your first taste of the new single Afraid — right here in the embed (below):

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Honestly, it’s… fine? It’s not the best song we’ve ever heard, and it’s definitely SUPER repetitive, but it’s not nearly as bad as we would’ve expected if you told us in advance that Demi Lovato’s actor ex-fiancé was going to release a single. Ya know?!

It could have been SO much worse. It could have been epically bad. This is just… imitation John Legend??

Now, that doesn’t mean we would buy his forthcoming EP — but you can! According to Ehrich, he’ll be releasing a six-song EP on EXM Productions early next year. Wow!

The singer also released a statement about the song to Billboard, saying:

“I hope ‘Afraid‘ will help people allow themselves to be vulnerable. I recorded this song as I was falling in love. It speaks of all the emotions that I was going through at that time. The simplicity of the piano totally brings it home for me. It’s beyond fulfilling to be able to release these feelings in a song.”

OK then!

Look, we’re not going to hate on the kid’s career, and if he wants to branch out into music beyond his acting work, more power to him. It just gets tough for him to call out Lovato as an opportunist for her breakup single when he’s now gone and done the same thing, ya know?!

Acknowledge it for what it is, use the breakup notoriety to get your streaming numbers up, and move on with your career and your love life. Just saying!!

What do U think of Max’s debut single here, Perezcious readers?! Give him credit, his voice ain’t bad! But are you gonna fork over a few bucks for his EP?? Or stream it, ever?!

Sound OFF with all your opinions on what you’ve heard here down in the comments (below)!!!

