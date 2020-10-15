Demi Lovato Finds Comfort With Bella Thorne’s Ex Mod Sun Following Max Ehrich Split — But ‘Isn’t Looking To Date Right Now’

Max Ehrich isn’t the only one who can cozy up to someone new!

After stepping out with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid on his arm, Demi Lovato has been spotted cuddling up to Bella Thorne‘s ex Mod Sun. Paparazzi caught the pair smiling and laughing as they drove around El Lay, even stopping at In-N-Out Burger.

Judging by the pics (seen HERE) published on Wednesday, these two are definitely friendly… but nothing more! An E! News source revealed the recently single songstress’ relationship with the rapper is strictly platonic, noting:

“She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama. She isn’t looking to date right now and is still healing.”

We can imagine there’s a lot to cope with after suddenly breaking up with your fiancé following a whirlwind romance during a global pandemic. Not to mention, Ehrich was said to be speaking out about the split to all her fans, though the actor claims he was hacked!

Demi and Mod, who have known each other for some time, are “just hanging out for now.” Considering she “isn’t looking for anything serious” and just wants to spend quality time with her pals, it makes sense!

After all, the insider reminded:

“Demi is a free spirit and loves going with the flow.”

It’s thankfully a positive update about the 28-year-old Commander In Chief artist, which largely contrasts how her ex has been handling the separation.

A different source spilled to the outlet:

“Demi can’t believe Max is still acting out and seeking attention. She thinks he is using her name for fame and doesn’t want anything to do with him. Demi is still devastated about having to end her engagement and all the drama that followed.”

He couldn’t have just gone quietly?? Instead, as we previously reported, Lovato has looked into legal action regarding her ex-fiancé, stemming from him “not leaving her alone.” Then on Wednesday, Max went public with Sonika on Instagram, with the latter gushing about their connection to E! News:

“I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together. We’ve just been hanging out since and having fun.”

Fans believe it reeks of a publicity stunt, especially since Ehrich’s been making headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.

At least Demi has a shoulder to lean on now — and a solid sober pal. In May 2020, Mod celebrated one year of sobriety from drugs and alcohol, after years of hard partying.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Judy Eddy/FayesVision/WENN/Instar]