Depressed Dad Goes To The San Diego Zoo! And My 5 Year Old Drags Me To See Harry Styles In "Don't Worry Darling"! | Perez Hilton

Birthday getaway!!! Just her and dad! To celebrate her 5th, we took Mayte down to San Diego and over three days we’re gonna show her a magical and action-packed time! We needed it as well! Perez was feeling very down! But, we made it to the San Diego Zoo! So much to see there! And our little princess was in heaven! We also went to Balboa Park! AND we ended our very busy day with a trip the movies. Mayte INSISTED on seeing Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling. You have to watch to see that moment! Plus, our reviews! And all the animal action and more!

