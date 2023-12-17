Derek Hough Reveals Wife Hayley Erbert Will Need Skull Transplant Surgery After Craniectomy

Derek Hough offered another update on his wife Hayley Erbert’s condition following her emergency brain surgery.

As we previously reported, the 29-year-old dancer was hospitalized on December 6 after she became disoriented at their Symphony of Dance concert stop in Washington, D.C. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and then underwent an emergency craniectomy. And now more than a week later, Derek took to Instagram to share how Hayley is doing amid her recovery.

Set to the song Chasing Cars, the Dancing With the Stars judge posted a video of the couple walking alongside the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in D.C. Hayley could be seen bundled up, wearing a protective helmet on her head. In the lengthy caption of the post, Derek shared that life has been a challenge “due to a life-threatening event that suddenly came into our lives.” He then noted that “Hayley is doing well” — but she will need to have skull implant surgery in the near future:

“Her recovery process has been nothing short of a miracle. She still has a ways to go with another surgery, hopefully in a few weeks, to insert a skull implant to replace the piece that was removed during the craniectomy. It will restore the skull to its natural shape and protect the brain from injury.”

Whoa. The 38-year-old professional ballroom dancer went on to thank her medical team and fans for the support they’ve received during this terrifying time:

“Thank you for the incredible support and medical care she has received. It’s been a profound reminder of how fragile life can be and how quickly things can change. But, it has also shown us the incredible strength and resilience that lies within us and the power of having a supportive community around us. We cannot express enough gratitude to each of you for your unwavering support, messages, prayers and undeniable loving energy we have both felt during this time.

He concluded:

“While this isn’t the holiday season either of us envisioned, it’s one that we’re incredibly grateful to have. We look forward to cherishing these moments with a deeper appreciation for life and the people in it. We love you all.”

You can read the entire post (below):

It’s amazing to see Hayley up and walking amid this medical scare!

We continue to send so much love and healing energy to Hayley! We cannot imagine how scary this must be for her, Derek, and their family. Reactions? Drop them in the comments below.

