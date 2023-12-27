Derek Hough & Wife Hayley Erbert Spend Christmas Together After Her Skull Surgery!

Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, have a lot to celebrate this Christmas.

While recovering from her emergency craniectomy, the couple took to Instagram to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and give an important reminder to “treasure every moment” this holiday season. Alongside a picture of them kissing in front of a Christmas tree, Hayley and Derek wrote in a joint post:

“Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas! Cherishing the greatest gift of all. The precious gift of life and the love we share. Hold your loved ones close and treasure every moment.”

It’s great to see these two are together this Christmas! See the post (below):

Several fans and loved ones shared their love and support for the couple in the comments section, including Derek’s sister Julianne Hough. She wrote:

“You are our Christmas miracle”

So sweet! Perezcious readers will recall the 29-year-old dancer needed an emergency craniectomy after she suffered a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel earlier this month. She had “part of her skull” removed during the procedure. So Hayley then underwent a cranioplasty surgery in order to replace the part taken out. Thankfully, the procedure went well! Derek shared an update with fans last week, revealing the surgery was “successfully completed as planned.” And now it looks like she was able to spend the holidays out of the hospital with her hubby. Amazing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Derek Hough/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]