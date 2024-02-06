Derek Hough’s Wife Hayley Erbert Reveals 'New Haircut' & Skull Surgery Scar In Emotional Update!

Hayley Erbert has a message for everyone following her terrifying health battle.

You may have heard Derek Hough‘s wife underwent emergency skull surgery two months ago after suffering a cranial hematoma due to a burst blood vessel. A few weeks later, she had a cranioplasty to replace the part of her head that was removed. So yeah, it’s been a difficult few months for Hayley. And now, she’s ready to begin opening up about what happened to her — starting by showing off both the “new haircut” and “new scar” she received from her surgery.

Sporting a pixie cut after having her head shaved for surgery, Hayley appeared on camera with her husband to finally address her health scare head on, so to speak. She began in the video posted to Instagram on Monday:

“In the beginning of December, I had an emergency craniotomy. Then, a couple of weeks later, I had a cranioplasty. And here I am today. It’s been quite the journey. There’s been so much that has happened in two months. Lots of emotions.”

For his part, Derek praised the professional dancer’s strength throughout her health struggles. He said:

“It’s been wild going from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows. But I have to say, throughout this experience this woman has been unbelievable and her perseverance and her acceptance of the whole situation, her strength, it’s been remarkable to witness firsthand. She really is a miracle and it’s been miraculous and it’s still a journey.”

Even though Hayley has some “bad days” amid her recovery, she’s been getting better every day. She shared:

“To this day, I still have really good days and I have really bad days—emotionally and physically sometimes—but I’m doing so much better every single day. Truly there is so much progress every day and I’m so grateful for that.”

With tears in her eyes, Hayley noted all the love and support she received while in the hospital is what helped her heal “a little bit faster” than expected:

“Thank you all so much for all of your messages, your love, your energy, your light, your prayers. Thank you guys for all of it because it means so much to me and to us as a family. And genuinely, I believe it’s what’s gotten me through this a little bit faster, and it’s what helped me heal. It’s what helped me stay positive throughout the entire experience.”

Hayley then took a moment to show off her new look — including the scar on top of her head. She even pointed out the “new” sac of cerebral spinal fluid on her face. Don’t worry, though! She explained the fluid is “supposed to eventually go away!” Phew! The 29-year-old continued:

“I also got a new skull, but also a new outlook on life. Life is so precious and just spend time with the ones you love, hold them close because you never know what could happen. … I’m just grateful to be alive and to be here to tell my story.”

Hayley plans to share the full story of her health journey in the future. But for now, she’s continuing to rest up and heal. Watch the inspiring video (below):

We continue to wish Hayley all the best amid her recovery! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Hayley Erbert/Instagram]