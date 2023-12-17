Kate McKinnon & Billie Eilish Rock SNL With Help From Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, & Greta Gerwig!

Kate McKinnon is back on Saturday Night Live — and she brought friends new and old!

Over the weekend, the hilarious actress returned to host the beloved sketch comedy show more than a year after departing as a series regular. And she certainly reminded us of her tenure in her opening monologue!

The 39-year-old joked about being back at her “old job,” noting how “weird” it was to be doing the opening monologue, rather than just participating in skits. She took fans down a stroll on memory lane with a few pics of some of the wacky wardrobes she sported over her 11 years on the show — even showing off her NBC ID badge, which she says was taken on her first day. Ha! But the best part about being back was “running into old friends” — like Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig! The Office Christmas Party actress brought out the two SNL alums on stage with her and the three ladies hilariously promised an excellent show… And they didn’t disappoint! See (below):

Alongside Kate on the Studio 8H stage was none other than Billie Eilish, who was this week’s musical guest! She blessed viewers with a BEAUTIFUL rendition of What Was I Made For from the Barbie soundtrack as her brother Finneas O’Connell played the piano — which was made even better by the fact that Kate, who starred in Barbie, had director Greta Gerwig help introduce the brother-sister duo! Watch (below):

We never get tired of hearing that song! And for Billie’s second performance, instead of singing another hit from her own chart-topping discography, she festively opted for a holiday classic: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas! Allow yourself to be beautifully serenaded (below):

What a voice.

And that wasn’t the extent of the 21-year-old songstress’ participation on the show, as she teamed up with Kate as crazy cat ladies who discover they’re actually mother and daughter. It was purrrty cute! LOLz! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Keeping in line with the musical theme, Kate, Maya, Kristen, and show regular Bowen Yang dressed up as ABBA to perform hilarious takes on the band’s classics — but with holiday twists! They sang Santa Queen, Who’s That Baby (It’s the Baby Jesus), Frostitia, and more. Watch (below):

LOLz! They could hardly keep straight faces!! Maya and Kristen are such an iconic comedy duo!

The episode also featured a bunch of other festive sketches, which you can catch up on (below):

Kate, Maya, and Kristen also had one more musical skit up their sleeves — this one about a Tampon Farm! Ha! Watch (below):

And of course, the Weekend Update — which featured a pretty controversial (to say the least) joke swap, and an appearance from activist Dr. Hattie Davis. See for yourself (below):

Overall, Kate brought the FUN to this week’s episode, especially with help from standouts Maya and Kristen — and Billie rocked the house!

Thoughts?? Did YOU enjoy? Let us know in the comments down below!

