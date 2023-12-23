Derek Hough Has 'Hope & Optimism' For Wife Hayley Erbert's Recovery After 'Successful' Skull Surgery

Derek Hough is sharing a wonderful update regarding his wife Hayley Erbert‘s recent skull surgery.

As we’ve been reporting, the 29-year-old dancer had an “emergency craniectomy” earlier this month after she collapsed after one of their shows. It was a horrifying situation where she had to have “part of her skull” removed to save her life. Luckily medics were able to get her in a stable condition, but she still required a skull surgery to replace the part of her head that was removed.

So, so scary. And so sad all this happened right around the holidays! But on Thursday, the 38-year-old shared an optimistic update on his lady’s situation.

Taking to Instagram, the Dancing with the Stars alum shared a photo of himself looking at Hayley in her hospital bed, and wrote in the caption:

“With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned.”

Amazing news!! He went on to give his appreciation to the team of medical professionals, as well as everyone who’s been lifting them up amid his wife’s health scare:

“My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago. We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

The choreographer went on to say this is a “significant milestone” in her recovery — and he’s got “hope” for the future:

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community.”

Wrapping up his post, he extended his “endless gratitude” for all the love he and Hayley have received:

“Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude”

See the full post (below):

We continue to send our love and prayers to Hayley and Derek! We hope to see her make a full recovery soon.

[Image via Derek Hough/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]