Derek Hough's Wife Rushed Into 'Emergency Craniectomy'!

Derek Hough‘s wife Hayley Erbert has been hospitalized following a scary night in Washington D.C.

On Thursday, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to share the news — his new wife had been diagnosed with a cranial hematoma and needed immediate surgery following their Symphony of Dance tour show on Wednesday night. He wrote in the post:

“At the end of last night’s tour performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy.”

According to Cedars-Sinai, in case you didn’t know, a craniectomy is a surgery that removes part of the patient’s skull in order to relieve pressure on the brain. After her blood vessel burst, they had to hurry up and get that extra pressure off her brain, as burst blood vessels can often end in tragedies such as hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, coma, or even death.

Luckily, the Dancing with the Stars host said the 29-year-old is “stable” right now:

“She is in stable condition. I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity during this time.”

What a horrifying thing to happen! We’re so glad the medical professionals were able to treat Hayley in time. We hope she makes a full recovery very soon, we’re extending all our love and light to her and Derek.

