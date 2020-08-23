Detroit Cops Shoot & Kill Family Dog From Behind Fence — And Say They Did Nothing Wrong! (Video)

A Detroit police officer will NOT be reprimanded by his department after viral video showed him shooting a family dog in the head from behind a fence (!) earlier this month while searching a neighborhood for a suspect’s weapon.

Ring doorbell footage captured the incident, which occurred back on August 3 but is just going viral now after clips of the incident were first published this weekend on social media.

Related: 27-Year-Old Black Man Shot And Killed By Atlanta PD After Falling Asleep In Car

The video in question shows a white medium-sized dog running along a front yard fence barking and chasing a police K-9 out on the sidewalk.

At one point, the police officer in question is unable to control her (trained) dog, and the police K-9 sticks its head THROUGH the front yard fence — and into the family’s private property! — where the white dog appears to bite at the officer’s dog. A natural reaction for a dog to make, ya know?!

Evidently the officer didn’t think so, because she promptly pulled out her gun, shooting and killing the white dog on its family’s private property and from behind the fence, at point blank range.

The video (below) is difficult to watch, but shows exactly what happened — and exactly where the officer decided she’d be best to draw her gun (!) and kill an innocent dog that had done nothing wrong besides protect its own territory from behind its own fence:

Holy s**t…

But if that’s not bad enough, wait until you hear how Detroit Police Commander Darin Szilagyi categorized the incident.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Commander Darin Szilagyi said of the incident (below):

“Her partner was being attacked and we demand that our officers protect not only themselves but their partners and citizens. At this point it was a clear and present danger; her dog was being viciously harmed. It’s unfortunate it came to this, we don’t like to see any animal hurt.”

He’s kidding, right?

“Her partner” is a K-9 significantly bigger than the medium-sized (at best) dog that latched onto its snout briefly when the woman lost control of her trained dog and it stuck its head through the fence. Seriously?!

Related: Police Apologize For Holding Innocent Black Children At Gunpoint

Szilagyi wasn’t done there, though, adding that the home’s front fence was “inconsistent with city code” (seriously, dude?! F**k off!), and added more:

“I’m a dog lover, I own several dogs, I have a responsibility to protect the public from my animals, just like anyone else. Keep your dogs in the backyards and this won’t be an issue.”

Yeah, is that so?

Here’s another idea: police officers can keep their f**king guns in their holsters and stop shooting people… and dogs… and anything else that moves… as their first inclination whenever anything happens.

Maybe cops all over the country can try that for a change?! Just saying!!!

Ugh… so aggravating!!!