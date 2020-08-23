VOTE: What Did You Think of Lori Loughlin’s Courtroom Remarks After College Admissions Scandal Sentencing?

Lori Loughlin showed plenty of contrition while being sentenced to two months in federal prison on Friday as part of the ongoing college admissions cheating scandal!

And while the Full House alum said all the right things (or did she?) during her remarks to the judge after she was sentenced, it matters little in the short-term as she’ll have to serve those sixty days in a federal facility as punishment for her role in gaming the admissions system for her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose.

Related: Loughlin ‘Really Believed’ She Was Making Legit Donations… OK…

As we reported on Friday when the sentencing first came down, Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was further sentenced to five months in federal prison for his role in the scheme. Both pleaded guilty in recent months on charges of conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, as well as charges of honest services mail and wire fraud. Despite the guilty plea, it first appeared they were actually going to try to take on the federal government and go to trial in the case until the couple had a change of heart in recent months.

Loughlin’s remarks to the court on Friday were interesting and somewhat illuminating, to say the least. We’ve previously reported on a portion of her comments in our coverage of the guilty plea itself, but she actually said a lot more than what was originally noted in early outlet reports.

Here (below), from People, is the 55-year-old actor’s full statement to the court after pleading guilty in the federal case:

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. I wish I could go back and do things differently, [but] I can only take responsibility and move forward. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.” “More broadly and more importantly, I now understand that my decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society, generally, and the higher education system, more specifically. That realization weighs heavily on me and while I wish I could go back and do things differently, I can only take responsibility and move forward. I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption. And I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good and give back for the rest of my life. Your Honor, I’m truly, deeply and profoundly sorry and I’m ready to accept the consequences and make amends. Thank you for your time.”

Wow!

Definitely a lot to take in there, y’all…

Do U like what you read in that statement, though??

In fact, you can VOTE on that exact issue (below) — what did YOU think of Lori Loughlin’s courtroom remarks after she’d been sentenced in the college admissions scandal??

Well there you have it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN]