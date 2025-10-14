Filmmaker Nancy Meyers Pays Tribute To 'Sister' Diane Keaton: 'Changed My Life'

Nancy Meyers is paying tribute to her close friend Diane Keaton.

The legendary actress passed away on Saturday in California at age 79. No cause of death has been shared at this time, but sources have claimed her health declined rapidly in the last few months. Truly so, so sad.

Diane left an incredible mark on Hollywood, with many in the entertainment industry mourning her loss. On Monday, her frequent collaborator Nancy joined in and shared her own tribute. The ladies worked on some of Diane’s most beloved films — such as movies Nancy wrote like Baby Boom, Father of the Bride, and Father of the Bride Part II. She also wrote and directed the iconic rom-com Something’s Gotta Give.

Reflecting on her relationship with the movie star, the filmmaker wrote on Instagram:

“These past 48 hours have not been easy. Seeing all of your tributes to Diane has been a comfort. As a movie lover, I’m with you all – we have lost a giant. A brilliant actress who time and again laid herself bare to tell our stories.”

The 75-year-old The Holiday writer opened up about their incredibly close bond, reminiscing:

“As a woman, I lost a friend of almost 40 years – at times over those years, she felt like a sister because we shared so many truly memorable experiences. As a filmmaker, I’ve lost a connection with an actress that one can only dream of. We all search for that someone who really gets us, right? Well, with Diane, I believe we mutually had that. I always felt she really got me so writing for her made me better because I felt so secure in her hands. I knew how vulnerable she could be. And I knew how hilarious she could be, not only with dialogue (which she said word for word as written but managed to always make it sound improvised) but she could be funny sitting at a dinner table or just walking into a room.”

Nancy praised Diane’s extensive career, insisting she made “everything better” on any set she worked on:

“But the truth is – Diane didn’t just ‘get me.’ I’ve watched all of her groundbreaking spectacular work with Woody Allen a million times and I watch her performance in Warren Beatty’s REDS with awe. Diane did exactly the same for them because that is what she does. She goes deep. And I know those who have worked with her know what I know… she made everything better. Every set up, every day, in every movie, I watched her give it her all. When I needed her to cry in scene after scene in Something’s Gotta Give she went at it hard and then somehow made it funny. And I remember she would sometimes spin in a kind of goofy circle before a take to purposely get herself off balance or whatever she needed to shed so she could be in the moment.”

So sweet. Concluding her heartfelt tribute, the screenwriter penned:

“She was fearless, she was like nobody ever, she was born to be a movie star, her laugh could make your day and for me, knowing her and working with her – changed my life. Thank you Di. I’ll miss you forever.

Diane really was one of a kind! Sounds like they became wonderful friends while making such great films! See Nancy’s full post (below):

We’re sending love to all those mourning Diane, especially her family. R.I.P.

