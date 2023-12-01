Diddy Accused Of Breaking Kim Porter's Nose -- And Wiretapping Her Phone!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Diddy allegations are still coming in hot!

As the rapper faces a series of rape and abuse allegations, former Bad Boy recording artist Mark Curry is speaking out about what he witnessed during his time in Sean Combs‘ orbit!

In a new interview with The Art of Dialogue out on Thursday, Mark opened up about the lawsuits that currently plague the Last Night musician. When asked how he feels about all the claims, the singer dished:

“Every man, possibly, is capable. I think he’s very capable of doing this. It’s in his character. That’s who he is. That’s what comes with power — that’s what comes with arrogance. That’s what comes with, you know, what makes him.”

Jeez!

The songwriter then blamed this on his “selfishness” and said the current lawsuits are serving as a “character assassination” meant to “humble” him. Mark even alleged that Diddy’s problematic behavior goes way back, claiming:

“I’ve seen fights. I’ve seen fights between — when he have argument, fight with a female, whatever it may be. I’ve seen it with my own friends. But sometimes you say, ‘you know we all go through things,’ but once you have a sign of doing it over and over and over again, that’s when it becomes a problem. You be like, so every relationship that you get in, you’re violent in ’em?”

Ugh. If this was such a pattern — and many people in his inner circle witnessed this alleged violence — why didn’t anyone speak up for the victims sooner? So sad…

Later in the interview, Mark noted he was around since before Cassie Ventura — who was first to speak out in a since-settled lawsuit — was in the picture. He then made some very serious allegations about Diddy’s time with the late Kim Porter. Sean and Kim dated on and off between 1994 and 2007 and share kids Christian “King,” D’Lila, and Jessie. Sadly, the model died of lobar pneumonia when she was just 47 in 2018. We all felt so sad for Diddy at the time, as he seemed genuinely heartbroken… But the way Mark tells it, the man did NOT deserve our sympathy!

When asked if it’s “true that Diddy [allegedly] broke her nose,” the Bad Boy 4 Life crooner claimed:

“Bust her nose, man. It was all, you know, insecurities. Anytime a man would go out his way to wiretap someone’s phone or put taps in their homes just to monitor their conversations, that’s a sign of insanity!”

WTF?!

So, so terrible! As for why this happened, Mark said he figured anyone who would do this was clearly unhinged and wouldn’t know how to handle a challenge properly, musing:

“What do you think he’s gonna do if he found her on the phone talking to someone or feels that she’s cheating on him with somebody sleeping with his girl. What do you think he’s gonna say? ‘Oh, I caught you. Oh, I heard this.’ Nah, he’s gonna come in with — you know, it’s gonna be a fight.”

Awful. Hear all the allegations (below):

For what it’s worth, the Sean John founder has vehemently denied all allegations. And even though he settled the first lawsuit thrown at him by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, his lawyer made sure to insist that was NOT an omission of guilt in any way. Two more individuals have since filed lawsuits from alleged incidents that occurred in the early 1990s, so this legal scandal is far from over.

Thoughts on these new allegations?? Let us know (below).

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

