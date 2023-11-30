Kanye West BLASTED By Jewish Organizations For THAT Gross New Antisemitic Lyric!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

This is really starting to feel like Groundhog Day!

Kanye West is (yet again) getting called out by Jewish organizations for his continuous antisemitism. This latest iteration of the controversy stems from his new single Vultures in which he tries to clap back at all the hate he’s been getting by suggesting there’s no way he could be antisemitic because he’s “f**ked a Jewish bitch.” So screwed up!

After the lyric was leaked earlier this month, he released the official version, which features Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J, last week before going on to perform it at a nightclub in Dubai over the weekend with Ty and Lil Durk. Ch-ch-check it out:

Yeah, so, he’s clearly not ashamed of the offensive line whatsoever — even though he definitely should be!

Several Jewish organizations are now calling him out for his hateful speech! Speaking to TMZ on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League argued:

“At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred.”

That said, they’re not surprised at all by the new song because the rapper’s an “unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist” in their POV. Not holding back!!

Richard Hirschhaut, the spokesperson for the American Jewish Committee, a global advocacy org, also believes the Yeezy designer has made his anti-Jewish agenda very clear now, adding that it “seems particularly pathetic and sad.” He shared:

“To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable.”

There are SO many important causes he could be bringing attention to, and yet, he keeps doubling down on this s**t. Ugh!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe he really released this song? Let us know (below)!

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

