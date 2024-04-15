Kesha Sends Diddy A Clear Message By Switching Up TiK ToK Lyrics During Coachella Performance With Reneé Rapp!

Well, we know how Kesha feels about Diddy amid all his legal drama!

On Sunday, the Take It Off singer blessed Coachella goers when she made a surprise appearance during Reneé Rapp’s set… And she came loaded with fierce new lyrics! While singing her famous hit TiK ToK during the Indio, California music festival, she swapped her original lyrics of “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy” for something more aggressive. She and the Mean Girls star instead sang:

“Wake up in the morning like f**k P. Diddy”

OMG!

While touting the bold new lyrics, the duo also held up their middle fingers to make it extra clear how they feel about the embattled rapper. See (below):

This all comes amid Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ bombshell sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy. In it, he accused the I’ll Be Missing You rapper of sex trafficking and a host of other crimes, as well as Homeland Security Investigations’ raids of his Beverly Hills and Miami homes. And now, Kesha has spoken up!!

