Diddy’s Former Head Of Security Speaks Out After Being Named In Cassie’s Settled Lawsuit!

The former head of security for Diddy is speaking out on the shocking allegations from Cassie!

By now you know that the 37-year-old singer sued the 54-year-old rapper earlier this month, accusing him of abuse, rape, trafficking, and more. In a specific section of the bombshell court documents, she named another person – a man named Roger Bonds.

He worked for Diddy for years as the head of his security operation. According to Cassie, Roger had witnessed firsthand the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of Diddy in 2009. She claimed the music mogul beat her after finding out she was talking to another music manager at a club in Los Angeles at the time. Cassie said Diddy was so furious he stomped on her in the car afterward, and Roger had attempted to step in to stop his boss from hurting her. However, his efforts weren’t successful.

The Bad Boy Records founder has vehemently denied the allegations made against him. Since settling their lawsuit, though, he has been sued two more times for rape. More shocking and disturbing accusations about him also have come out or resurfaced. And now, Roger has taken to Instagram on Saturday to address the abuse allegations – cryptically revealing he’s ready to tell “my truth” about the situation. Alongside pictures of him, Diddy, and Cassie together, he wrote in a video:

“This is not meant to be threats or snitching or anything like that against Cassie or Diddy or anyone else. this is me telling my truth as I truly remember it for 2 reasons only. 1st because I have 4 daughters so on all dudes my truth as I seen it, saw it and was involved with it for yrs.”

He also added in the caption:

“IM WILLING TO TELL MY TEUTH BECAUSE FOR SO MANY YRS I WAS QUIET , Nothing matters now but FAMILY.”

It’s unknown what Roger plans to reveal as he has not shared anything else on the matter since dropping the post. See his message (below):

We’re definitely curious now to hear what he has to say about the situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

