Disastrous Date! I Took My Mom Out To Lunch And Things Took Some Turns! | Perez Hilton

We’re not just honest professionally. Perez is the same way in his private life too. We think that’s best. We had the best intentions when we surprised Momma Perez with an outing at a restaurant she loved. Well, things did not go as planned. And they continued to go off course. You don’t always get what you want! However, we’re truly thankful to have shared a less than ideal experience with her than to not be able to have the opportunity to share a meal with her ever again! There’s some surprises with the kids too! Watch!

Enjoy! SHARE!

When life gives you lemon, buy some CBD gummies! ???? CLICK HERE to get ours at MyTrue10.com

And CLICK HERE for more Momma Perez videos!