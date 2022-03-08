Colton Underwood BLASTS Bachelor Franchise For Throwing Stars 'To The Wolves' After Show!

Colton Underwood may have found love, but it sure wasn’t with the help of a bunch of roses!

The Bachelor alum joined Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live on Monday when he was asked to get candid about the franchise, specifically all the things it supposedly does wrong! A fan asked the former NFL player:

“In your opinion, what is the number one thing that the Bachelor franchise could improve upon?”

Right off the bat, we are intrigued to hear what Colton has to say! He’s just about one of the most controversial Bachelor stars in the franchise’s history given what happened between him and Cassie Randolph in 2020, so surely he’s got a juicy response!

Turns out he did and he wasn’t shy about it! The 30-year-old held nothing back in his response, saying:

“I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show. Because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves. So, that would be my advice.”

TBH that makes so much sense!! Who better to listen to and learn from than the people dishing out roses every week?! And, yeah, it must be so hard to be placed under the spotlight with no instruction manual on how to deal with that level of attention, especially once ABC cameras start setting their eyes on a new hopeful romantic and you’re left in the dust to pick up the pieces by yourself.

As mentioned, Colton’s had quite the journey since joining the franchise. The reality star first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette before joining season five of Bachelor in Paradise and ultimately finding love with Cassie during his own season of The Bachelor in 2019. While they didn’t get engaged, they dated until May 2020.

That’s when the rose’s thorn really began to show!

Months after splitting, Randolph filed for a restraining order against her ex after he allegedly placed a tracking device on her car and showed up to her LA apartment and her parents’ home in Huntington Beach without notice. The restraining order was dropped in November 2020 after the pair reached a “private agreement,” according to Underwood who spoke with People at the time.

Last year, things started to look rosier for the embattled star when he came out as gay and later began dating his now-fiancé Jordan C. Brown. Just judging from the look of his smile on Watch What Happens Live this week, he’s been able to navigate this tricky landscape as a Bachelor alum successfully, even if the producers did nothing to help him in his time of need! (Though, you shouldn’t really need a TV producer to tell you not to harass and stalk someone. Just sayin’.)

Check out some clips of the show (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think the franchise has a responsibility to support its stars after the show rockets them to fame? Is Colton the right person to call them out on it?

