Dolphin Found SHOT TO DEATH In Louisiana -- Big Reward To Whoever Finds Sickos Responsible!

On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries Service announced a juvenile bottlenose dolphin was found dead on West Mae’s Beach in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on March 13. The agency explained its stranding network partner, Audubon Aquarium Rescue, recovered the mammal and transported it to the Audubon Nature Institute in New Orleans for a necropsy after being alerted by someone about the death. And what was discovered about the young dolphin’s death was horrific!

According to the NOAA, the autopsy revealed multiple bullets lodged in its brain, spinal cord, and heart. OMG. Officials determined the dolphin died from the trauma, which happened at or near the time of death. You sadly read that right. This poor animal was shot to death by someone! Before anyone asks, there is likely zero chance this was an accident. Bullets don’t travel in the water, so whoever committed the brutal murder must have waited until the dolphin surfaced to shoot it several times. Incredibly sickening.

Now, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is investigating the death and wants to find whoever harmed the animal. The NOAA asked for help to track down the party responsible, offering $20,000 to anyone who provides “information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty.” If they find the culprit, that person faces a big punishment. Hunting, harassing, capturing, killing, or feeding wild dolphins is prohibited under the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Violators face up to $100,000 in fines and up to one year in jail per violation.

Anyone with information about the incident call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964. Hopefully, they catch the sicko responsible soon. Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments.

