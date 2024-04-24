'Near-Unoffendable' Emma Stone Says She Definitely Didn't Call Jimmy Kimmel A Prick In Viral Oscars Moment!

Emma Stone is revisiting that moment she went viral during this year’s Oscars… You know, besides her big win we mean.

If you tuned into the Academy Awards last month, you might remember one of host Jimmy Kimmel’s more oddly controversial jokes, which took aim at Emma’s movie Poor Things. After a brief clip of the film was shown, the late night host joked:

“Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.”

The quip is in reference to the fact the acclaimed movie is nearly non-stop sexually explicit for a great deal of its runtime.

The camera then cut to Emma, who fans thought looked like she was in the middle of muttering to her husband Dave McCary, “He’s a prick.” See (below):

Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex….#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024

But she claims she never said anything of the sort… Because it’s nearly impossible to offend her!

During a conversation with The Curse co-star Nathan Fielder for The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Emma stated:

“No! I didn’t call him a prick.”

Stumbling over the the idea of being angry with Jimmy for his joke after Nathan brought the situation up, she added:

“What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

The two-time Oscar winner playfully noted she’s always good for a joke:

“I’m near-unoffendable.”

Well, there you have it! Do you believe her? Do you think Jimmy does? Let us know down in the comments!

