Lily James & Dominic West Were Openly ‘Very Flirtatious’ On Set Of New Show!

When pics of Lily James and Dominic West snogging surfaced early last week, their apparent relationship came as a huge shock to many — including the 51-year-old’s wife!

With most everyone reeling over their very public affair during a trip to Rome, it turns out there was a select group of people who had an inkling of what was going on! According to an Us Weekly source, those who worked on the set of the co-stars’ new series, The Pursuit of Love, were privy to their obvious attraction!

The insider described how they “were always very flirtatious” while filming, adding:

“Dominic and Lily had spent a lot of time together on set working together. Dominic didn’t seem to be trying to hide the fact that he was attracted to her. The way Dominic was carrying on with Lily people assumed that he was allowed to stray from his marriage.”

Oh and BTW, they are playing father and daughter in this project. EEP!

Those who have been following the latest developments about the lovers will have by now read a very telling quote given by The Affair star eight years ago… When asked by Esquire about his wife’s thoughts on his “dashing adulterous lushes” for a 2012 online profile, West tellingly spilled:

“She doesn’t care. As long as I’m back with the kids, I can play up my advantages as much as I like. I’ve known her for twenty years now, and she dumped me on several occasions. I can’t surprise her in any way now.”

Dominic and Catherine FitzGerald, who have been married since 2010, share four children: Dora, 14, Senan, 12, Francis, 11, and Christabel, 5. He also has a daughter, Martha, 22, with ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

Clearly his remarks did not age well, especially considering the tension his latest romance has brought to their relationship!

Still, he and Catherine put up a united front during a press conference the day after photos of him canoodling with Lily were published! The wedded pair stood side-by-side as the actor insisted to reporters everything was fine between them:

“I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are still very much still together.”

Just yesterday, we reported how a source told Us Weekly how despite their joint statement, FitzGerald and even James “were both horrified by the pictures.” Not to mention, it “has strained Lily and Dominic’s working and personal relationship too.”

Well, no s**t! That’s going to be one VERY awkward return to set — and we can’t wait to hear all about it!!

