Lily James Spotted Hanging With A DIFFERENT Dominic In First Public Outing Since Cheating Scandal!

Lily James is trying to quietly return to normal life… if that’s even possible right now!

The 31-year-old actress was spotted out and about in public earlier this week, marking the first time she’s been seen on the street since the whole Dominic West cheating scandal went down last month. And wouldn’t you know it, Lily’s new companion is also named Dominic. Bizarre!

On Monday night, the Cinderella actress was spotted dining out in London at the Greek restaurant Lemonia alongside 42-year-old actor Dominic Cooper. James was dressed down for the event (pics HERE), wearing a navy coat with black pants and a black hat that helped shield her face from paparazzi — but it was definitely her, make no mistake about that!

Her choice of Dominic to hang out with during this ordeal is interesting, to say the least. The pair worked on the 2018 film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again together, so it’s likely they developed some kind of bond on set — enough to see each other during tough times, perhaps.

Although… Cooper has been in a well-known relationship with Gemma Chan for the last couple years, so you’d think James wouldn’t want to be seen in the company of another spoken-for man right now, ya know? Not that James is doing anything untoward with Cooper here, of course, it’s just the appearance of it all is perhaps not ideal… just saying!

Regardless, the duo kept it low-key during their dinner, giving no sign that there’s anything salacious between them. Just two old friends catching up once again, perhaps?? With Cooper playing the role of supportive friend?! Everybody needs that sometimes!

As you’ll recall, James’ world flipped upside down last month when pictures leaked of her and West getting cozy in some particularly damning PDA photos from Rome. West, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, rushed home and attempted to smooth things over with a press conference outside his Cotswold, England home, in which he claimed his marriage was strong. Rumors and rumblings from insiders have suggested things haven’t quite been going that smoothly behind the scenes, however.

As for James, she was reportedly mortified to learn West was actually married. She (kind of) went into hiding for a bit, canceling most of her scheduled TV interviews and press appearances for a few weeks’ time. Now, it appears she’s up to step out in public again, and test the proverbial waters just as the UK goes back into lockdown amid the continued pandemic. Back to normal… ish?

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was it ever really Lily’s fault, anyway, or has West always been the one to blame for this salacious scandal?? And what role do you see Cooper playing here — good, old friend or what??

Sound OFF with your thoughts on this entire saga, all down in the comments (below)…

