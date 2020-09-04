Donald Trump Called Fallen U.S. Soldiers ‘Losers’ And ‘Suckers’ For Getting Killed In Battle: REPORT

If you still support Donald Trump after this, then literally nothing will ever convince you he’s bad for this country…

The Atlantic ran a damning report on Thursday afternoon, citing four Trump administration sources who confirmed information about the President’s apparent complete lack of respect for military service members, war veterans, and those captured and killed in battle throughout American history.

Published by Jeffrey Goldberg, the mag’s editor-in-chief, the report detailed several instances in which Trump allegedly disparaged military service members and veterans with horrible, demeaning, and disrespectful language. As of Friday morning, The Donald has been trying to walk back those claims with loud, angry Twitter denials.

The first example in The Atlantic‘s reporting came from 2018 when Trump canceled a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Military Cemetery during a trip to France. At the time, he blamed rain for the last-minute cancellation, claiming “the helicopter couldn’t fly,” and the Secret Service refused to drive him there.

Insiders now report that neither one of those claims was true. Instead, this was allegedly the case (below):

“Trump rejected the idea of the visit because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, ‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’ In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as ‘suckers’ for getting killed.”

Um… wow. A cemetery full of dead American soldiers who lost their lives in World War I is “filled with losers”?! And an important Marine memorial is nothing but “suckers”? Seriously?? That’s completely beyond the pale!!! Later on Thursday, a senior Defense Department official and a senior U.S. Marine Corps officer both confirmed this report of the 2018 events to the Associated Press.

Belleau Wood specifically is hallowed ground for the Marine Corps; it’s where the Marines and America’s allies first stopped the German advance to Paris during the Spring of 1918 — a very, very important moment in American (and world) history. And yet it’s also a site where Trump allegedly asked his aides on that same trip, “Who were the good guys in this war?” Further, he reportedly said he “didn’t understand why the United States would intervene on the side of the Allies” in World War I.

…WHAT?! Is this guy kidding? Elementary school students know more about history than Trump! And they’re far more respectful about it, too!

As you’ll no doubt recall, the President has done this before. In 2015 while running for the Republican nomination for the office at the beginning of his first campaign, Trump said Arizona Senator John McCain was “not a war hero” despite spending more than five years in a North Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp during the Vietnam War. Trump’s take on it? “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Trump later denied the entire story, including that he ever called John McCain a loser:

..Country, had to be approved by me, as President, & I did so without hesitation or complaint. Quite the contrary, I felt it was well deserved. I even sent Air Force One to bring his body, in casket, from Arizona to Washington. It was my honor to do so. Also, I never called.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

….John a loser and swear on whatever, or whoever, I was asked to swear on, that I never called our great fallen soldiers anything other than HEROES. This is more made up Fake News given by disgusting & jealous failures in a disgraceful attempt to influence the 2020 Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

But of course there’s ample evidence pointing out that, well, he absolutely did stay that, in public, in a crowded room (below):

Donald Trump disrespected John McCain by calling him a loser and said he likes people who aren’t captured. All in one video. pic.twitter.com/HtlRNgUQBE — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) September 4, 2020

Yeah, we all saw it. You know who else saw it and confirmed it? Trump!

There really is a tweet for everything.

McCain’s name pops up again in this new report from The Atlantic, as insiders in the Trump administration reported new quotes surrounding the late Senator’s 2018 funeral. Trump was not invited, but even so, three sources now confirm that he told senior staff:

“We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.”

Worse still, he became “furious” when flags around the White House were lowered to half staff in McCain’s honor, reportedly telling close aides:

“What the f**k are we doing that for? Guy was a f**king loser.”

Holy s**t!!! He reportedly also called former President George H.W. Bush a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot during World War II.

And on Memorial Day 2017, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery with former Chief of Staff John Kelly. Kelly, who at the time was the Secretary of Homeland Security, was there to visit his son’s grave; Robert Kelly was a first lieutenant in the Marine Corps who had been killed in 2010 in Afghanistan at just 29 years old.

While standing next to the grieving father at the son’s grave, Trump turned to Kelly and reportedly said:

“I don’t get it. What was in it for them?”

Just… wow. He’s so selfish and lacking in patriotism, he can’t even begin to understand the sacrifice these men made for their country and its people.

One of Kelly’s friends anonymously spoke to The Atlantic on Thursday about that unbelievably disrespectful moment, saying of Trump:

“He can’t fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself. He just thinks that anyone who does anything when there’s no direct personal gain to be had is a sucker. There’s no money in serving the nation. Trump can’t imagine anyone else’s pain. That’s why he would say this to the father of a fallen marine on Memorial Day in the cemetery where he’s buried.”

For whatever it’s worth (nothing?), Trump also denied the claims made by The Atlantic, calling it a “dying magazine” in a Friday morning tweet:

The Atlantic Magazine is dying, like most magazines, so they make up a fake story in order to gain some relevance. Story already refuted, but this is what we are up against. Just like the Fake Dossier. You fight and and fight, and then people realize it was a total fraud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2020

His former Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, further denied the claims:

These were some of the moments I witnessed the President show his heart and demonstrate how much he respects the selfless and courageous men and women of our military. I am disgusted by this false attack. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 4, 2020

Honestly, we’re not even sure what else to say at this point. Maybe this will suffice: if you still back Trump after this, on top of everything else he’s done, there’s literally no hope for you. Just saying!!!

