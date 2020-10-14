Melania Trump Reveals Barron Tested Positive For COVID-19 As Donald Continues To Falsely Claim Immunity

Let’s make one thing clear: as the coronavirus crisis wears on, no one has done more damage in the United States — and possibly the world — than President Donald Trump.

We heard Trump repeat again and again that he wanted to decrease COVID testing because the high rates of infection made him look bad. We have the President on tape admitting that he purposely downplayed the virus, a move which likely cost untold millions of American lives and continues to cost them to this day as his followers actively fight against the medical community’s safety guidelines.

The POTUS is even suspected to be Patient Zero at the Rose Garden super spreader event which led to at least 20 coronavirus infections. And now we know he likely infected his own son, Barron.

In an essay posted on the official White House website on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump detailed some of her family’s personal experience with the pandemic. She wrote that after she and her husband were diagnosed:

“Naturally my mind went immediately to our son. To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think ‘what about tomorrow or the next day?’ My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

Well, we’re glad to hear Barron is healthy.

Donald Trump almost certainly spread the virus to his son by way of Melania; after all we’ve seen the First Lady obdurately remove her mask to help push her husband’s message when in the public eye.

But when we read that part about “the three of us” spending time together, we do raise an eyebrow. We mean, how much time was Donald actually spending with his family between being hospitalized for his infection and dangerously hopping right back onto the campaign trail to hold more proto-fascist rallies. He’s also been busy spreading more misinformation about the virus, like his claim that he’s “immune” from COVID-19 after contracting it. And that takes up a lot of time.

First off, based on his doctor’s last press release, Trump almost certainly still carries the virus. Secondly, even if he’s recovered it doesn’t mean he’s necessarily immune.

As a matter of fact, little is known about protective immunity after COVID-19, but researchers recently identified the first US case of someone becoming reinfected with the disease, according to CBS News. The outlet reported the 25-year-old’s second experience with coronavirus after previously testing negative was “symptomatically more severe than the first.” And while we’re at it, here’s a reminder that thousands of people are still experiencing symptoms months after first being infected, including damage to the lungs, heart, and brain. And a brain-damaged president is… a slightly worse outcome than now?

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Senate is barreling through the confirmation process for a new Supreme Court justice against the express wishes of the recently deceased Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who previously held the seat. Evidence suggests that Trump chose Amy Coney Barrett as a replacement in part to help dismantle the Affordable Care Act — in other words, yes, he wants to get rid of our health care in the middle of a pandemic. (The Supreme Court is hearing an ACA case the week after election day, BTW, if you needed any more incentive to vote.)

Barrett could also be instrumental in overturning Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing women the constitutional right to abortion. ICYMI, the company that made the experimental drug that got Trump back on his feet, Regeneron, uses stem cells obtained from aborted fetal tissue in their research. So his “miracle cure” — AKA an unapproved, unproven antibody cocktail — might not even be possible without a woman’s right to choose. We’re not surprised by the hypocrisy, but we are disgusted by how blatant it is.

We’re also pretty damn tired of this president’s complete mismanagement of this pandemic. If the 210,000+ deaths on his hands weren’t enough to convince his base that he’s a complete failure, we doubt being careless enough to get his own young son infected will change anything. It’s just another in a long list of evidence to Donald Trump’s lack of moral character.

[Image via WENN/Instar]