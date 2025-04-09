Donald Trump Restores Mel Gibson's Gun Rights Despite DV Conviction & Nearly Sent Armed Marshals To Dissenting Lawyer's Home!

According to a bombshell report, officials working at the Department of Justice on behalf of Donald Trump‘s presidential administration will restore actor Mel Gibson‘s gun rights despite his 2011 conviction on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

The report, which was first published by the New York Times late last week and then updated on Tuesday afternoon, details a shocking sequence of events that apparently went on behind the scenes leading up to a forthcoming decision that will apparently allow the Braveheart actor to once again own guns.

Related: John Stamos Addresses Appearance At Trump’s Mar-a-Lago After Intense Backlash!

Per that outlet, the gun rights restoration decision — which was approved by Trump-appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi — applies to Gibson and nine other people. The specifics will be published soon in the Federal Register, the NYT reports.

But while Gibson getting his right to own guns restored 14 years after a domestic violence conviction is alarming enough, here’s where this case REALLY gets scary: in the details surrounding the story of a woman named Elizabeth G. Oyer.

Oyer (pictured in the inset above) is — or, uh, was — a pardon attorney who spent her entire career with the DOJ. But she made the mistake of crossing Trump earlier this year by refusing to recommend that Gibson be placed on a short list of people eligible to have their gun rights restored after criminal convictions. Apparently Trump’s DOJ really didn’t like that Oyer mucked up the waters on Gibson’s case, either — so they fired her. And it was supposedly BECAUSE of refusing to support Gibson’s gun walkback!

That’s what she and her attorney have since claimed, at least. She even told the NYT back in March that she had been urged by a DOJ official to move aside on the issue because Gibson “has a personal relationship with President Trump.” Then, later that month, she went on outlets including MSNBC and CNN (below), and again recounted her belief that she was canned for opposing the will of Trump’s administration:

The Trump admin fired an attorney who refused to restore gun rights to convicted domestic abuser Mel Gibson because of public safety concerns. Over 700 women are shot to death in the US by intimate partners each year. We deserve a leader who cares about our safety. pic.twitter.com/3DSoW8B8Lg — GIFFORDS (@GIFFORDS_org) April 8, 2025

Then, when other outlets started picking up the story over the last few weeks, Oyer doubled down! In a statement to NBC News, she claimed there is a climate of fear within the DOJ following Trump’s second election win, and she also still steadfastly believes her refusal to support Gibson’s gun rights reclamation was the direct cause of her firing. She told that outlet at the time:

“Unfortunately, experienced professionals throughout the Department are afraid to voice their opinions because dissent is being punished. Decisions are being made based on relationships and loyalty, not based on facts or expertise or sound analysis, which is very alarming given that what is at stake is our public safety.”

Whoa…

Now, for what it’s worth, an unnamed DOJ official claimed to that same outlet that Oyer’s firing was not related to the Mel Gibson case:

“The Mel Gibson decision did not play a role in termination decision. The paperwork was done before the Mel Gibson email went out.”

Yeah, maybe. Orrrrr maybe what just happened in the last few days tells an entirely different story entirely!

According to Reuters on Monday, late last week, the Trump-led DOJ sent a letter to Oyer’s home warning her not to testify before Congress about being terminated by the department. But when Oyer didn’t respond right away to the letter, the DOJ went to what her lawyer is describing as the “highly unusual step” of preparing to send armed (!!!) US Marshals to her home to confirm that she received the letter.

Yes, you read that right: not only did the Trump DOJ warn Oyer against testifying before Congress on the matter, but she claims they very nearly sent guys with guns to her house to make sure she got that message loud and clear. Talk about intimidating!!!

Her attorney, Michael Bromwich, said in a statement to Reuters:

“This highly unusual step of directing armed law enforcement officers to the home of a former Department of Justice employee who has engaged in no misconduct, let alone criminal conduct, simply to deliver a letter, is both unprecedented and completely inappropriate.”

Thankfully, the marshals were called off on Friday after Oyer sent current DOJ officials an email acknowledging that she had received the letter. (Oh, and she still testified anyways!) But still, an administration even considering the alleged possibility of sending armed dudes to a person’s home just to be sure they got a letter?!

Like we said, Oyer ended up testifying before Congress about the incident, regardless. Also per Reuters, she said this during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday afternoon:

“I was in the car with my husband and my parents … when I got the news that the officers were on their way to my house where my teenage child was home alone. Fortunately, due to the grace of a very decent person who understood how upsetting this would be to my family, I was able to confirm receipt of the letter to an email address, and the deputies were called off.”

Unreal…

During the hearing, after listening to Oyer’s story, US Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the mobilization of marshals a move meant to “intimidate and silence” whistleblowers like Oyer who are trying to alert the country to trouble at the DOJ. Meanwhile, US Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said the marshal move was “ripped straight from the gangster playbook.” No kidding.

Related: Donald Trump Has Turned Rosie O’Donnell Into A Conspiracy Theorist!

In the end, though, Oyer said during her testimony that the incident would not prevent her from calling out what she views as serious problems at the Trump-led DOJ:

“I will not be bullied into concealing the ongoing corruption and abuse of power at the Department of Justice.”

Such a wild and chilling story, on so many levels.

You can watch more highlights from Oyer’s testimony on Monday (below):

Reactions, y’all?

Share ’em (below)…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon/The Economic Times/YouTube]