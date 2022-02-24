Was Britney Spears Pal Donny Davis' Death Foul Play? Investigation Takes Dark Turn...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The investigation into Donny Davis’ death is raising some alarming questions.

As we reported, the 43-year-old celebrity impersonator, a celeb favorite who performed with Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus, was found dead in his Las Vegas hotel room bed after a night out at a local casino. Now, police are suspecting foul play due to the number of people who were coming in and out of the performer’s hotel room in the hours leading up to his death.

According to police records obtained by TMZ, Donny and another man were partying with two women at his Resorts World hotel bar, Dawg House, in the early hours of the morning. The group moved over to the Flamingo for an hour before returning to the bar at Donny’s hotel — at which point, he was allegedly too drunk to be served by the bartender.

Donny reportedly went back to his room with the other man at 3:30 a.m., with the man leaving about an hour later. When the man came back to the room with one of the women around 5 a.m., they found Donny sitting in a chair, “turning blue and biting his tongue,” per the docs. His hands were also “freezing,” according to the woman, and he wasn’t breathing.

Related: 5 Dead Adults & Surviving Baby Found In Apartment Building

One witness reportedly tried to place a hotel key card between Donny’s teeth to keep him from biting his tongue, but found his jaw was “frozen” shut — then smacked Donny’s cheeks and screamed for him to wake up, before the group called security.

Hotel security started chest compressions and emergency staff arrived shortly after. Donny was then rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 7 a.m.

Police now suspect foul play because they’ve been having a tough time getting details from the people who were with the performer that night. The man who spent time with Donny that night wouldn’t talk to the police at all, in fact — and asked for a lawyer. While that of course is an absolute right, it’s also a bit of a red flag.

Related: Mom’s Boyfriend ‘Isolated’ Her From Family Before Allegedly Murdering Her Son

One of Donny’s roommates also thinks something is fishy. Quinn Waters told The Sun he invited her to the “mega party,” but she fell asleep and didn’t go. She suspects one of his drinks might have been spiked at Dawg House, telling the outlet:

“I’m guessing he was trying to party and [his drink] had fentanyl or something like that [in it.]”

What does she have to go on? While Donny was said to be the life of the party and adored by everyone, Quinn felt Donny ending up inside one of the hotel rooms was odd behavior for him. She floated:

“I do think that there’s something going on and I want to know what the autopsy says.”

So do we.

Hopefully we’ll get more answers as the case develops.

[Image via Donny Davis/Instagram]