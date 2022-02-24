Jana Kramer Talks About Taking A BIG Step With New Boyfriend!

Woah! Things are getting VERY serious between Jana Kramer and new boyfriend Ian Schinelli!

As you may recall, the 38-year-old country singer became Instagram official with her hunky beau in January — months after filing for divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin. According to Jana, they first met at a children’s birthday party that she went with Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East. She previously recalled on the Whine Down podcast:

“I go to the party and I see this guy in an orange shirt and I was like, ‘Oh man, he is cute, but obviously he’s probably married.’ I don’t really pay much attention to it. But long story short, Andrew came over to me and was like, ‘Hey, there’s a guy here I want you to meet.’”

The “guy” ended up being the hunky Ian, and obviously, the pair hit it off at the bash since they are a couple. Now, Jana and her new guy are taking a huge step in their relationship — getting to know each other’s children!

In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, the One Tree Hill alum admitted that she was cautious at first about introducing the 36-year-old fitness trainer to her children Jolie and Jace — even though they technically met already at a kids’ birthday party. Ian also has a daughter of his own, and according to Jana the lovebirds have been working at “integrating” their kiddos into each other’s lives. Kramer explained:

“It was easier because I was able to be like, ‘Hey, Jolie, remember that jump house place we went to? And there was the guy that Mommy was talking to, and he had a girl your age?’ I was like, ‘Want to have a playdate with her?’ We just had playdates and eventually, they would ask, ‘Can Ian come over? He’s really fun.’ I’m like, ‘Do you want him to come over? I can call him.’ So we did it like that. It was always Jolie’s idea to have him over. It was never like, ‘Oh, Ian’s here.’”

Sounds like they’re getting along like a jump house on fire! LOLz! Her youngest child even asks about her beau “in the morning … [when] he wakes up” sometimes:

“I’m like, ‘He’s not here, but do you want to call him?’ It’s sweet.”

Wow! It sounds like the kids are getting pretty close to the Navy SEAL reserve member!

However, Jana confessed that the couple does not yet “kiss around the kids or anything like that.” (Hopefully they aren’t on Instagram!) The momma went on to note that she is “very protective” of Jolie and Jace no matter what. She has serious boundaries in place when it comes to them, even recalling an instance to Us Weekly when she became “upset” after a previous partner randomly showed up at her home without letting her know ahead of time:

“I was dating this one guy … and we had gone out on a few dates. He, like, surprised me, and I was like, ‘What are you doing here? I have kids. … You can’t just show up at my house.’”

Fair!

It was a difficult time for Jana last year, as she went through a messy divorce after allegedly catching Mike Caussin cheating on her yet again — and while she was recovering from surgery no less! Despite the end of her marriage to the former football player, the actress confessed she could see herself “getting engaged and married again” now that she’s dating a nice guy! However, having another child is strictly “off the table”:

“Gosh, I’ll be 39 this year. It [would] have to happen quick, and I don’t want to push anything. I’m happy with my family of three.”

Awww!

Are you surprised at how serious Jana and Ian have become? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Jana Kramer/Instagram]