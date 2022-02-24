5 Dead Adults & Surviving Baby Found In Apartment Building -- All The Same Cause Of Death?!

Five people were found dead in an apartment in a suburban area north of Denver, Colorado this week — and now, investigators are getting closer to officially determining what caused their tragic end.

According to local media reports from the scene in Commerce City, about 7 miles north of Denver, police found “an overwhelming amount” of cocaine in the home, where five people were found dead this past Sunday.

District Attorney Brian Mason spoke to the media about the situation, explaining that authorities now believe the five were ingesting cocaine together that may have unknowingly been laced with fentanyl when they died.

Authorities later identified three of the victims of the tragedy: Karina Rodriguez, her husband Sam Marquez, and a friend named Humberto Arroyo. Police say the other two deceased victims were white women, though authorities did not release their names in early media reports. Cops did confirm that all of the victims were between the ages of 24 and 32.

Along with the five deceased people in the apartment, another woman and a 4-month-old baby were both also in the home at the time of the deaths. According to KMVT, the surviving woman was later identified as 29-year-old Cora Marquez, who is the sister of Sam Marquez. Cora was later transferred to the hospital for medical treatment and supposedly “has no memory of what happened” in the apartment.

Cops have determined that Karina Rodriguez and Sam Marquez were the parents of the surviving 4-month-old baby, later identified as Aria Marquez. She was initially transported to the hospital, as well, but has since been released into the care of other family members.

Per KDVR, authorities are working to confirm what substance was found in the apartment, though they believe it to be fentanyl. In the meantime, cops are concerned that other people may have acquired drugs from the same supply as the one used by the victims, possibly exposing more people to fatal amounts of fentanyl.

The attorney Mason was forthright with the situation, telling the media (below):

“No drug is safe right now.”

Detectives shared a press release about the situation earlier this week, laying out their intention as they continue to investigate the deaths:

“We will vigorously pursue charges for those who sold/provided the drugs [to the five people].”

Marquez’s horrified father, Dan Marquez, spoke to KDVR about the tragic situation in the days after the discovery, too. In a heartbreaking interview, the grieving father called fentanyl “the devil.”

Here is more on this tragic situation, from Fox 31 Denver (below):

So sad, and so scary.

We can’t even imagine the future ahead for that poor baby, either. Just awful.

R.I.P.

