Drake Apparently Spent $1 Million At Houston Strip Club THE NIGHT AFTER Astroworld Tragedy -- WTF?!

If this isn’t one of the most insensitive things we’ve heard…

As news of the Astroworld Festival tragedy made headlines around the world following Friday night’s “mass casualty event,” Drake was apparently out partying at a strip club!

According to new Instagram videos captured at Houston’s Area 29, Champagne Papi made it “rain” on Saturday night, apparently shelling out a million dollars for strippers while the world grappled with the devastation that occurred at NRG Park just hours before. If you didn’t know, the rapper was brought out by Travis Scott during his performance to surprise the 50,000+ concertgoers at the festival. He has since been named alongside Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy in multiple lawsuits stemming from the deadly evening.

In clips shared by DJ Akademiks, dancers thanked the musician while they counted a massive pile of cash. The video was captioned:

“They saying #drake went to the strip club in Houston and threw like a milly”

Check out the evidence (below).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Woooow.

Many fans have taken to the comment section to condemn the heartless partying, responding:

“Mans got lawsuits flying left right centre and splashes a million at the thong joint” “I thought he was devastated due to astroworld fest” “Damn so the apology was just bulls**t lmao” “Right after them people died at astroworld” “Ahhh yes… Helping strippers instead of the families affected”

While some pointed out that the 35-year-old clearly made those strippers’ nights, it’s still shocking to think he was out-and-about enjoying himself as fans who had attended the concert were living their worst nightmare. As we’ve been reporting, a mass crowd surge during Scott’s gig led to at least eight deaths, dozens of hospitalizations, and hundreds of injuries Friday night. Fans, security guards, and medics have all come out to slam the organizers for lack of safety precautions and for not shutting down the show when the chaos first began.

Despite how dangerous the situation seemed in videos and photos now being shared online, Travis’ team and Kylie insist he was “unaware of any fatalities,” even after his show was cut short. It seemingly took a few hours for the news to get back to the rapper, who was celebrating at the Canadian’s Dave & Buster’s after-party, according to TMZ. Defending the Sicko Mode vocalist, a source told the outlet:

“Travis didn’t know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place.”

It’s one thing if you claim you hadn’t heard about the casualties until hours later, but for Drake to head out to a strip club the night after, when Astroworld was one of the most talked-about topics across all news platforms?? That we can’t wrap our heads around!

Also, it took the 35-year-old THREE days to make a statement about the event, writing on his IG Monday:

“I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

Umm… More like, he spent a few days partying before realizing that it was time to address the heartbreaking — and “preventable” — deaths. Ugh. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U think this was a bad move? Let us know in the comments (below).

