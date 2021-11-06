Travis Scott Speaks Out After Incident At Astroworld Concert Left 8 People Dead

Travis Scott is “absolutely devastated” over the lives lost during the first night of his Astroworld music festival.

On Saturday morning, the 29-year-old rapper took to Twitter to address the tragic incident that happened on Friday, writing:

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

As we previously reported, at least eight people have died following a crowd surge at the concert at NRG Park in Houston, Texas. More than 300 people were treated on the scene, while 23 people were reportedly taken to the local hospital. 11 of those individuals suffered from cardiac arrest.

According to The Houston Chronicle, Scott had stopped performing multiple times throughout the night when he saw the panic near the stage. Houston Fire Department Chief Sam Peña said during a press conference earlier:

“At approximately 9 or 9:15 p.m., the crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage, and that caused some panic and it started causing some injuries. People began to fall out and become unconscious, and that created additional panic. People were getting injured.”

No cause of death has been revealed at this time. The festival, which was initially set to be a two-day event, was also canceled after the tragedy. See the statement from Travis (below):

We are continuing to keep those affected by this horrible incident in our thoughts at this time.

