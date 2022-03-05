Drake Files For Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker After Receiving Death Threats

Drake has taken action against an alleged stalker.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 35-year-old rapper filed for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old woman who he claims has been harassing him over the last several years. The woman was previously arrested in April 2017 for trespassing on his Hidden Hills property.

But since then, things have only gotten worse! Not only has the woman continued to show up at his home, but she has threatened Drake’s life and the lives of his family. Per Page Six, his attorney Larry Stein claimed in the filing that the stalker sent him threatening emails “wishing him dead” last month, one of which stated that the Degrassi alum should “shoot [himself] and [his] son with a bullet.” WTF?! She also allegedly sent another message to Drake, saying he should “put a bullet through your head now bitch.”

But that’s not all…

Champagne Papi claimed the woman has also tried reaching out to him by filing a $4 billion defamation case, as well as her own restraining order against him. Now, the father is asking the judge to approve the protective order in order to force the alleged stalker at least 100 yards away from him and his loved ones. According to Page Six, Drake expressed in the legal documents:

“As a result of [her] harassment and obsession with me, I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress and am concerned for my safety and that of my family.”

Very scary situation!

We hope that Drake and his family stay safe, and that this terrifying matter gets resolved soon.

