Drake Opens Up About Getting ‘High’ RIGHT BEFORE His Degrassi Audition!

Drake is opening up about the “high” of auditioning for Degrassi… Literally.

Related: Beyoncé Cancels Concert Over ‘Production Logistics’ ??

The chart-topping rapper hit the stage in Chicago, Illinois Wednesday night as part of his It’s All A Blur tour, but first he took to Instagram for a little bit of self reflection. In a somber video posted to his account Wednesday, the God’s Plan rapper opened up about his biggest fears, and the early days of his career:

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that, like, one day, life ends and it just all goes black. And I guess that question, like, sent me, you know, obviously deep into a spiral of thought. And it makes me think about my life and how surreal it feels at times.”

The 36-year-old then reflected on a time in his early teen years where he succumbed to peer pressure — RIGHT before the major opportunity of auditioning for Degrassi:

“I go back to this day when I was, like, 13 or 14. I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house and I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

OMG! So young! And right before an audition?? Things could have easily gone south, but obviously the casting department liked what they saw, because as we all know, he landed the role of Jimmy Brooks, which he famously played from 2001-2009.

Related: Jaden Smith Claims Mom Jada Introduced Family To Psychedelics

The Knife Talk rapper continued:

“And I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day, or you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma, and this is just like me playing out my ideal life. And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality, it feels tangible, but I definitely wonder sometimes.”

What a thought. We can definitely understand that… Things must have been such a blur, like his tour name suggests, from the time he first got high, then with the rush of auditioning, and then basically just being in high gear ever since. Life really can change in the blink of an eye. Watch his full video (below):

What do you think of Drake’s confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Sundae Conversation & Playing With Time, Inc./YouTube]