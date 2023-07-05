Beyoncé Cancels Concert Over 'Production Logistics' -- Or Is It Really Poor Ticket Sales?!?

Are the days of Beyoncé filling stadiums coming to an end??

The Lemonade artist canceled a show with just a month’s notice, and the explanation is… a little shaky.

Queen Bey was meant to bring her Renaissance world tour to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 3. However, that show has now been canceled, according to Ticketmaster. What happened?! Well, the Acrisure Stadium released a brief announcement that was pretty short on details, saying:

“Due to production logistics and scheduling issues, unfortunately the August 3rd Pittsburgh stop of the RENAISSANCEWORLD TOUR will not be taking place. Refunds will automatically be issued at point of purchase.”

Refunds — but no talk of rescheduling at all. The show just won’t go on.

You’d think “production logistics and scheduling issues” would be reasons a concert would need to be moved to another date. A couple other shows from the tour were just shuffled around: Kansas City, Missouri’s show was pushed from September 18 to October 1, Seattle was moved a day from September 13 to September 14. It’s frustrating for fans who planned ahead, but it happens. A show being straight up canceled? That smells like something else. Low ticket sales, maybe?

According to a local outlet, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Acrisure still had THOUSANDS of tickets available. Not only that, they learned Ticketmaster was selling tickets as low as $50 a pop. That’s LOW for a Bey show. Remember, Ticketmaster charges based on the demand, squeezing every last dollar out of fans. Most of Beyoncé’s shows for this Renaissance tour have been minimum $269. So it sounds like they kept lowering prices because demand just wasn’t there in Steel City. But they couldn’t even fill the place for fifty bucks??

The stadium seats 65,050, so having a venue like that with thousands of seats open could potentially feel lackluster compared to other Bey shows. Playing to that kind of house could be crushing to an artist’s ego! What’s the simple answer? Cancel the show. Sure, you leave the poor fans who did buy tix in the lurch. But you keep your dignity intact. And hey, you get a nice three-day break between shows now, with nothing between Foxborough, Massachusetts on August 1 and Landover, Maryland on August 5.

Innerestingly, this would have been Bey’s first show in Pittsburgh in eight years. So yeah, we’re guessing some fans are pretty devastated right now. After all, no one can replace Beyoncé.

What do YOU think of Queen Bey canceling her Pittsburgh show??

