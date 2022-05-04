OMG This Guy Trolled Drake’s 4-Year-Old Son Adonis – So The Rapper DMed His WIFE!

Drake is not afraid to go above and beyond when it comes to firing back at an internet troll!

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old rapper clapped back at a social media user who took a dig at him and his 4-year-old son Adonis. The drama all started when Drake took to the comments section of an Instagram post from NBA shooting coach Chris Matthews (AKA Lethal Shooter) to defend the father of Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant after fans ridiculously blasted him for how he showed support for his son from the sidelines. He wrote:

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja Or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t. I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition”

That’s when one fan entered the chat, taking a moment to shade him and Adonis. Referencing the longtime rumor that Drake uses ghostwriters to pen his bars, the hater said:

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers.”

Unfortunately for the critic, it turns out the Degrassi alum took notice of the comment and seemed to take it personally. Instead of ignoring it, he replied:

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

And this was not a joke either! Drake really did follow his wife! Hopping on her Instagram Story, she shared a screenshot of her new followers – featuring the one and only Champagne Papi. She went on to write:

“MY HUSBAND DECIDES TO BE A TROLL AND NOW @CHAMPAGNEPAPI THINKING I NEED EXCITEMENT IN MY LIFE”

But that’s not all the One Dance artist did. Taking things a step further on the pettiness scale, Drake sent a direct message to the person’s wife that read:

“I’m here for u ma.”

OMG!!! This escalated quickly!

The man took a video of the message, writing in the caption alongside several laughing while crying emojis:

“Oh nahhhhhhh fool really DM’d my wife.”

This is really some Scorpio energy from Drake! Ch-ch-check out some of their viral exchange (below):

LOLz! Let this be a lesson for all the haters out there, he won’t stand for anyone making fun of his son — and won’t be afraid to reach out to your significant other in retaliation if you do so.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

