America's Got Talent Stuntman Reveals He's Paralyzed From The Waist Down -- And It's Permanent

Well-known stuntman Jonathan Goodwin has broken his silence regarding a severe, life-threatening injury he sustained back in October of last year.

The 42-year-old escapologist, who is best known for his work on Britain’s Got Talent, has been left paralyzed from the waist down with a severe spinal cord injury following the horrific accident that occurred last year on the set of America’s Got Talent: Extreme.

As we’ve previously reported, the stuntman was performing a stunt on the American version of the reality show when he accidentally fell more than 30 feet while hung upside down between two cars suspended in the air. The longtime TV escape artist and stunt performer was crushed between the two cars as they caught fire, leading to terrible injuries. The accident was so severe that he nearly died of his injuries.

Now, he is opening up for the first time about his future prognosis, and he’s being very candid with it. On Tuesday evening, Goodwin posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories and revealed the reality of what’s going on, writing to fans that his injury is “likely a permanent” situation.

He shared:

“Thanks for all the love and lovely messages. To answer some questions… I have a T11 spinal cord injury, which means I’m paralysed from the waist down. It’s likely a permanent sitch. If any of you want to race though, I’m pretty sure I can beat you… #bringit.”

Here is his blunt reveal of the situation, with the full pic included (below):

Also on Tuesday, Goodwin posted a heartwarming pic of himself holding his beloved dog.

In the picture, the stuntman referenced his wheelchair and wrote that he’s “looking forward” to “being a roll model” in the future, as you can see (below):

As Goodwin himself says, “a lot has changed in the last 6 months.” Yes, indeed. Still, we are heartened by his optimism!

His fiancée, Amanda Abbington, spoke out on Tuesday about Goodwin’s severe injuries sustained in that October 2021 accident, as well.

Talking on the Out To Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner, the 48-year-old actress said this about Goodwin in the interview:

“He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs. Third degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and, nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again. He’s paralyzed now he’s in a wheelchair. Unless there’s a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he’ll be like that forever.”

She added:

“[He is] so positive and upbeat and so strong. His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like. He’s just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He’s amazing.”

This is a very, very serious situation. But we are buoyed by seeing how optimistic and determined Jonathan is through it all!

Here’s to a great life of meaning and purpose ahead. Sending our love and well wishes!!

