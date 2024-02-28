How Drew Barrymore's Daughter Used Her Playboy Photos Against Her!

Drew Barrymore’s Playboy past is coming back to haunt her!

The 49-year-old actress talked to guest Christina Aguilera on Tuesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and the convo quickly turned to motherhood. Drew shares two girls, 11-year-old Olive and 9-year-old Frankie, with ex-husband Will Kopelman. And her current daughter-mom struggle? Her child wants to wear crop tops. Who better to talk to about dressing provocatively than Xtina, right??

Drew’s big hurdle? Her 1995 Playboy appearance. The Charlie’s Angels star explained:

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top, I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy.’”

Oof! Yeah, in her wild younger years, Drew became pretty well known for stripping down. Heck, she infamously flashed David Letterman on network TV!

It’s gotta be tough to tell your daughter to cover up with that on your CV.

But Christina 100 percent understood what Drew was going through! The singer chimed in to say she knew the second she wore those iconic chaps during her Stripped era that it would be used against her at some point while raising her daughter Summer:

“I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps. My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I’m just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’ Like, I see myself doing that. But I think I always try to instill in her that certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions.”

She went on to say she wants her daughter to really know the power of what she’s wearing before she wears it:

“I don’t want to scare her in one way and be terrified of the world and that everybody is a bad person, because they’re not. But also, I think it’s important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually [what] will be her sexuality. So I want her to just really know herself first.”

Looking back, Christina feels the chaps and Drew’s Playboy cover were both “empowering” moments for them at the time. She explained:

“We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think, at the time.”

Even Drew shared that she “loved every minute of it!” Christina ended the candid chat by stressing how “empowering being a female and embracing your body” can be:

“We didn’t do it for someone else, and then there are so many labels and judgments, saying like, ‘Oh, you’re doing it for a guy.’ No, you’re making it about that narrative in your own head. That has nothing to do [with it] … It’s empowering being a female and embracing your body, and everything that makes you feel good or womanly. However, that is for yourself to be able to embrace that.”

Love that! But for now, Drew and Christina seemingly aren’t ready for their kiddos to wear crop tops quite yet! Lolz! Watch the interview (below):

