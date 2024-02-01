OMG Was Austin Butler Flirting With Drew Barrymore In This Interview?!

Drew Barrymore opened up to the stars of Masters of the Air about her date. But viewers thought one was more interested in taking out the Never Been Kissed star himself!

Austin Butler and Callum Turner stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, and things got a lot hotter than expected! Right away there was a vibe between Drew and Austin, as he stared at her smoldering during the first part of the interview. And she even scooted closer to him! Ooh!

Photos: Callum’s PDA Pics With Confirmed Girlfriend Dua Lipa!

Then Drew mentioned she was going on her first first date in a long time tonight, and the boys immediately started talking her through her anxiety! Austin asked why she was nervous, to which she replied she was second-guessing her decision to go to dinner for the first date:

“Everyone says when you go on a date with someone, don’t do the dinner, do a drink, but I don’t know better.”

But the Elvis star was encouraging, saying:

“I like the dinner… Then you know if it doesn’t work. You get to talk. You’re gonna have a good time. I’ve got a good feeling about it.”

He was talking about her date with someone else — but damned if he wasn’t staring into her soul and letting her know he’d be her knight in shining armor instead! In fact, he suggested something along those lines! When she asked what if there were “weird vibes” immediately and she had a long dinner ahead? Callum quipped:

“Then run.”

But Austin suggested something more subtle — that he could help with:

“You go to the bathroom and you call a friend and you have them give you a surprise call. You want me to do that?”

Drew accepted the offer immediately, saying:

“Yes, would you do that?! Really??”

She was so moved she put her hand on his knee! You won’t see Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos do that! Well, except with each other. Austin then added:

“I think that would be amazing… just send me a text later.”

See the chemistry for yourself (below)!

Viewers were convinced! Just take a look at some of the comments!

“The way Austin is looking at Drew! Wow…” “BRO THE EYE CONTACT IS CRAZYYYY” “He said I’ll be your friend, his eyes said something completely different” “Not Austin Butler having a crush on drew barrymore” “Find a man who look at you like austin butler look at drew” “Oh he is ENAMORED with her”

What do YOU think of the interaction?? And hey, isn’t Austin supposed to be dating Kaia Gerber??? Hmm… Maybe he’s just like that? Some guys are… and look out when they are because MOLLY, YOU IN DANGER, GIRL!

[Image via The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube.]