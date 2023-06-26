Police Visit Duggar Family Compound -- What Are They Investigating?!

Well, this is an interesting tidbit to keep an eye on… The Duggar family home got a visit from local cops over the weekend!

According to online police records, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies to the 19 Kids and Counting fam’s sprawling 20-acre compound in Tontitown, Arkansas at 8:26 a.m. on Sunday morning. Huh. We wonder if they got to them before they headed to church!

The big question is why. We still don’t know. All we do have is that it was listed as an “S8” — code for a follow-up investigation. Apart from that, we’ve got nada. We don’t even know who deputies were there to talk to, and there are a lot of options. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar live there, of course, but so do most of their children, even the adult ones, and their spouses — on separate plots on the property. It’s unclear if this visit was to the main house or not.

We know so little about this investigation at this point, we almost considered not even talking about it. But at the same time… We knew precious little about the police visit to Josh Duggar‘s place of employment at first. It wasn’t until days later that we learned it was about child porn of all things. That, of course, ended with the eldest Duggar son’s conviction on charges of possession of CSAM — and a sentence of nearly 13 years. Considering how the Duggars have been known to cover things up as long as possible, maybe it’s something that serious…?

And of course with the recent Amazon Prime documentary, Shiny Happy People, there’s been a renewed spotlight on the Duggars, and not as a reality TV curiosity. Folks are genuinely concerned about child abuse after seeing how the patriarchal offshoot sect of Christianity, IBLP, really operates. It wouldn’t be the first time a documentary led to an investigation that ended with criminal charges. It happened with Micheal Jackson, it happened with R Kelly.

Then again, it could be something smaller, like what happened with Jana Duggar back in 2021. In case you don’t remember, the then-31-year-old was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment after a babysitting mishap. According to her side of the story, she let a small child out of her sight, and he wandered outside and got all the way outside the compound, or at least the edge of it, where passersby saw him and called the cops. She ended up pleading guilty in January 2022, nearly a year and a half ago. (Since that’s all settled this police visit wouldn’t be a followup to that!)

We guess we’ll have to wait and see what else comes out — maybe if a law enforcement source is willing to spill…

