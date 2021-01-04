Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 2-Year-Old Hilariously Blames The 'Spaghetti Fairy' After Making Huge Mess — WATCH!

Too cute!!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a hysterical snapshot into his life on Instagram Sunday when he posted a vid of his sweet daughter Tiana, AKA Tia. Surrounded by fallen spaghetti in the kitchen and even holding a bundle of the pasta in question, the 2-year-old denied any and all involvement when asked about who made the mess:

“I don’t know, Daddy.”

The 48-year-old jokingly pressed:

“Was it the spaghetti fairy that came and just dropped it all on the floor? Really? Did you get a look at the spaghetti fairy? What did it look like? It looked like a fairy?”

Tia agreed, saying:

“Yeah, but it dropped all the pasghetti.”

Awww!

What had us (and the wrestler himself) cackling the most was when the adorbs little girl literally dropped her handful of pasta on the ground and blamed the fairy, her dad writing:

“Baby Tia putting the heat on the ‘Paghetti fairy’ as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying, ‘She did it again?’ is some of the funniest s**t I’ve experienced in a long time . That’s my kid — unflappable in the moment of crisis #mrcleanupman.”

LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below)!

Can any of U Perezcious readers relate to having mysterious fairies creating messes around your houses??

