Dwyane Wade’s Nude Birthday Selfie With Gabrielle Union SHOCKS His Kids — See Their Reactions!

Cover your eyes, kids!

To celebrate his 39th birthday, Dwyane Wade shared a sexy and very revealing new pic from his vacation with wife Gabrielle Union on Instagram, and the reactions from his children are hysterical! In the racy selfie posted on Monday, the NBA star posed just behind his wife (who couldn’t look happier, by the way) — and he was completely naked! The birthday boy captioned the photo:

“Birthday behavior!!39 is already looking up”

Related: Don’t Judge Gabrielle Union’s Gross Parenting Trick!

And while the photo is sure to surprise many followers as they scroll through their feeds, it’s the couple’s kids who were left the most stunned Monday morning.

Eldest of the bunch, Dwyane’s 18-year-old son Zaire from his marriage to Siohvaughn Funches, was clearly traumatized when commenting:

“This isn’t what I wanted to wake up to”

Sister Zaya, 13, added a similarly shocked reaction:

“Ayooooo chill, I just got on “

Even the newest arrival, Dwyane and Gabrielle’s 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, poked fun at her pops with someone joking from her IG account:

“Thought I had more time before his midlife crisis.”

Lucky Xavier seems to be the only of Wade’s mini-mes who hasn’t seen the shocking photo! LOLz!

Clearly mom and dad are having a grand ‘ol time in Jamaica as they celebrate the basketball star’s bday! Perhaps next time they’ll think twice before posting a pic that may haunt their kids for life, or at least give them some warning!

[Image via Dwyane Wade/Instagram]