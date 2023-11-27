Disneyland Streaker Arrested After Running NAKED In Front Of Shocked 'It's A Small World' Riders!

We bet the Imagineers didn’t have THIS in mind when they were working on Disney‘s theme park rides…

On Sunday afternoon, visitors of Disneyland in Anaheim, California got the shock of a lifetime when their ride on the It’s A Small World boat was interrupted by a naked man barreling through the animatronics!! Yes, really! In a video shared by Instagram user magic.with.maegra, the streaker in question could be seen touching and tripping over various pieces of the ride as a boat full of onlookers floated by. And he was wearing only his underwear.

In the background, Jingle Bell Rock can be heard blaring through the amusement park’s speaker system — kind of a perfect coincidence for a man who took out his jingle bells! Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

So dangerous! According to Deadline, reports stated the man jumped onto the ride while it was still in motion, and Disneyland staff stopped it as soon as they noticed he was there. The social media user who shared the video to the ‘gram told Entertainment Weekly on Monday:

“We noticed he started climbing onto the different parts of the ride, and we noticed that he was undressed. He just looked out of it … He just didn’t look like he knew where he was. He looked worried. My friends and I had seen him, and it looked like he was going to jump on us.”

She went on to reveal four different cast members tried to coax him down from the ride’s structure to no avail. After that, she said one of the cast members “got him to sit down for a minute”, but it didn’t last long:

“… After that he continued walking in the opposite direction, behind us. Once he got to a different part of the ride, he ended up walking into the water and started drinking the water, and ran off toward the entrance of the ride.”

Another snap of the streaker was shared on X (Twitter) by Ashley Esqueda, captured him in the moment when he was outside the ride:

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

Shortly after this photo was posted, according to People, Anaheim Police Department responded to the scene “to assist Disney security with a guest who removed his clothes and was naked in or near the ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction.” Spokesperson Jonathan McClintock told the outlet that the suspect was arrested:

“Upon officers’ arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.”

The police said he was taken to the hospital after the incident to make sure he was OK, but that hospital trip didn’t save him from getting one Goofy fingerprint on his criminal record. Oof.

We’re glad no one was injured during this wild day at Fantasyland! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

