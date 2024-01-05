Elijah Blue Allman Reconciles With Wife After Mom Cher Files For Conservatorship!

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman isn’t giving up on his marriage with his wife Marieangela King.

Perezcious readers will recall the 47-year-old filed for divorce from the musician in November 2021 after eight years of marriage. When the pair decided to work on their relationship the following year, things took a tumultuous turn for them! Marieangela accused Cher of kidnapping Elijah to send him to rehab for his struggles with substance abuse and prevent him from reconciling with the 36-year-old. However, Elijah appears to be fighting back against his mother’s alleged wishes!

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, attorneys for the couple filed paperwork to dismiss the divorce on Tuesday. Marieangela’s lawyer, Regina Ratner, confirmed to the outlet in a statement that they have “reconciled” and are “working on their marriage” again. For those doubting their relationship, the attorney further stated that “Marieangela has always been [Elijah’s] rock” and “has only been a stabilizing force for him.”

Of course, Ratner is alluding to the allegations made by Cher in her filing for a full conservatorship of Elijah last month! The 77-year-old claimed that he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.” As for why she didn’t ask for Marieangela to be his conservator? Cher alleged she is not fit for the role as she and Elijah’s “tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

But Marieangela is defending herself and her hubby against those accusations! Ratner told Us on Wednesday that Elijah is “very capable of managing his own affairs in his estate, and in periods where he is not as capable, [Marieangela] is more than capable.” Her record label Verdict also issued a statement to Us on behalf of Marieangela, throwing out some wild accusations. She claimed that her husband was “coerced under false pretenses” in October 2023 “into participating in an alternative medicine regimen.” Elijah then allegedly was “thrown into a lockdown facility in Mexico,” where he was forced to sleep “behind a locked cage with six other individuals, under an imposed Mexican conservatorship.”

WHAT?!

The record label then claimed Marieangela “recently risked her own life to ensure her husband’s safe return” to the US after he was “inhumanely held against his will in a foreign country.” They added that her “presumed rights as Mr. Allman’s lawful wife have been largely usurped by others involved in his so-called medical care,” thus making “caring for Mr. Allman extremely difficult.” The statement further condemned “any suggestion or implication that characterizes Ms. King as anything other than a loyal, supportive and loving spouse to Mr. Allman.” When it comes to the rest of Cher’s allegations, the label insisted Marieangela never “enabled” Elijah’s struggles with addictions nor “suffered from any form of substance abuse, mental health or addiction issues” herself.

