Cher Asks Court For Conservatorship Control Over Adult Son Elijah Blue Allman's Finances

Cher is asking a court to allow her to make her adult son’s financial decisions.

The world-famous singer-songwriter has filed for a conservatorship to control the estate of her 47-year-old son Elijah Blue Allman. As Perezcious readers will recall, Cher was previously accused of putting together a plot to kidnap Elijah in order to send him to rehab for substance abuse issues and prevent him from reconciling with his wife Marieangela King. In October, the singer spoke out about that situation a bit. And now, she wants more control.

On Wednesday, according to TMZ, the 77-year-old singer filed documents with a court asking for a full conservatorship for Elijah. In them, she wrote this about her adult son:

“[Elijah] is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources due to severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Per the docs, Elijah is due regular payouts from a trust that was set up by his late father — world-famous Allman Brothers Band musician Gregg Allman. However, Cher is worried those payouts are being used as money for drugs rather than for basic living expenses.

In her newly-filed argument, Cher told the court that she is in the best position to serve as Elijah’s conservator. Her docs claim two of Elijah’s siblings have also nominated her to step up as his conservator. Per the outlet, Cher alleged King is undermining Elijah’s attempts to get the mental health treatment and substance abuse attention he evidently needs — and she wants to step in and help her son.

We may not know the outcome of this request for a while, though. Per TMZ, the court has scheduled a March 6, 2024 hearing date to make a ruling on whether Cher can become Elijah’s conservator.

We are sending love as we hope things turn out well for the family — and especially for Elijah.

