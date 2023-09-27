Cher Allegedly Hired Men To KIDNAP Her Adult Son To Stop Him From Reconciling With His Wife!

Apparently, Cher went way too far when it came to stopping her son Elijah Blue Allman from getting back together with his estranged wife! At least that is what his former partner is claiming!

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court way back on December 5 but obtained by Entertainment Tonight only just this week, Marie Angela King accused the 77-year-old singer of hiring men to kidnap Elijah from a hotel room in New York! And all because she did not like that they were attempting to reconcile!

Related: Lil Tay Claims Abusive Father Was Behind Her Death Hoax

The 47-year-old filed for divorce from his ex-wife back in 2021. However, Marie claimed that she and Elijah reconnected to try and work on their marriage the following year. Starting November 18, they spent 12 straight days together in New York. But on November 30, 2022, the night of their wedding anniversary, things took a scary turn when four men broke into their hotel room and “removed [Allman]” from it. Obviously, Marie freaked out. And her concern further grew when one of the guys allegedly told her that Cher had been the one who orchestrated this abduction! The court documents state:

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother.”

WTF!?

After the alleged kidnapping, Marie found out her mother-in-law took Elijah, who has struggled with addiction, to a treatment center. However, she was not allowed to know where. She hasn’t even been able to speak to him, and they proceeded on with the divorce! Marie explained:

“I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

While Elijah has been gone, Marie further alleged that the Believe artist demanded she leave the family home. She complied with Cher’s request, but she has not been able to get any of her belongings since then:

“I did so on the belief that my support payments would be timely, and I would be able to afford housing. I was not allowed to retrieve all my belongings from our primary home and residence, nor was I given the opportunity to inventory our assets.”

Crazy stuff, right?! At this time, Cher hasn’t addressed the startling allegations. But we are very curious to see what she will say about this serious matter.

The next court date in the divorce case is scheduled for October 27. Reactions to the shocking news? Sound OFF in the comments below.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]